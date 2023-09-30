A sign the Sounders truly resuscitated their season was within grasp Saturday.

Win and the club clinches a Major League Soccer playoff berth.

But the Sounders remain stuck. The team closed a three-game road stint with a goalless draw against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Seattle continues to show improvement by going unbeaten in six matches and remaining second in Western Conference standings.

The Sounders just don’t look like a team to fear as the postseason approaches.

“This was a really good playoff test and we handled ourselves exceptionally well,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said. “We didn’t get the win, but sometimes you have to be content with being able to go to a tough place, play good defensively, carve out decent chances and sometimes they don’t go in, that’s OK. We have something to be proud of.”

Sounders forward Heber thought he had the goal to send the club to the postseason in the 58th minute. The strike off a half-turn in the box was disallowed after VAR showed Heber was offside.

Nashville could have clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference with a victory. Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar had a deadly opportunity in the 66th minute that Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan snuffed out.

“It was probably a frustrating night for him,” said Frei, who collected his 12th clean sheet of the season, first since July. The keeper only needed to make one save because of the work of his back line.

The match was destined to be a defensive showcase. Nashville leads MLS in fewest goals allowed at 28 and Seattle has conceded 31 this season.

“We’ve really started to work on defending as a team, again,” Frei said. “Defending for each other all the way to the very front. That’s what it’s going to take. Shutouts are so fragile. You can have 92 minutes of an amazing game and one tiny little bit of an error or a weird deflection and it’s gone. It takes everybody.”

Seattle (12-9-10) settled into the match by the half-hour mark. The team had three good looks at goal in a 10-minute span. Defender Alex Roldan’s shot was right at the gut of Nashville keeper Joe Willis in the 33rd minute while Nico Lodeiro was inches wide of goal in the same minute. Midfielder Josh Atencio watched an impressive shot from deep be saved by Willis in the 42nd minute.

The Sounders closed the half with one of their better defensive plays of the season. Nashville (12-9-9) had a numbers advantage on a counterattack with Mukhtar in control of the ball. He spotted Jacob Shaffelburg making a run toward the box for a possible easy goal, but Cristian Roldan kept pace to pressure Shaffelburg. Teammate Jackson Ragen hustled from box to box for the goal-saving tackle in the 45th minute as Shaffelburg tried to shake Cristian Roldan with his first touch.

“Cristian did a really good job,” Ragen said of the play. “I was just sprinting as hard as I could. We all were. There were a lot of guys hustling back. That’s what Stef is talking about (in terms of) defending as a team and defending together.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer also allowed highlight of midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting’s defending and ability to push forward in the attack. He made his fifth start of the season due to defender Nouhou serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

“I don’t want to get the kid’s head too big,” Schmetzer teased. “The kid was tremendous and that’s all I’m going to say. The kid was really, really good offensively and defensively.”

Despite an extended layoff between matches, there was significant rotation from the Sounders’ starting lineup that defeated Colorado 2-1 on Sept. 20.

Striker Raul Ruidiaz returned from a minor hamstring injury but suffered a back injury during training in Nashville on Friday and was replaced by Heber. Jordan Morris is on paternity leave after his wife recently gave birth to their first child and was unavailable Saturday.

Lodeiro slotted in for Albert Rusnak, who didn’t make the trip because of illness.

Seattle returns to host the Los Angeles Galaxy at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

“We weren’t afraid,” Schmetzer said. “We weren’t afraid to press higher up the field. The first 30 minutes, they wanted to come out on the front foot and did. But we withstood that and started to have control of some parts of the game.”

