TUKWILA — Clint Dempsey and Obafemi Martins aren’t names just thrown around when making comparisons about Sounders players or classic games.

Dempsey, the U.S. national team legend, once described playing with Martins as pickup ball where they were freestyling on another plane than everyone else. During the 2014-15 seasons, they amassed a combined 57 goals in MLS competitions.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer first name dropped the showtime duo after a win against Real Salt Lake in March. Then the longtime steward of the club admitted “something” was brewing with the 2023 team after two road matches against Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy.

At the head of it all is Jordan Morris, literally.

The Mercer Island magician with the finish is helping to bring that Dempsey-Martins excitement back to the club’s MLS play by using his head. The Sounders forward has a career-high four goals off headers so far this season. Morris has eight goals overall to lead the league’s Golden Boot race.

“It’s been something I’ve wanted to continue to grow the last couple of years,” Morris said of the headers. “I feel like I’m in the prime of my career, so my goal is to continue to get better and show what I can do on the field.”

Morris had three headers during his 2016 rookie season and five combined the following four MLS regular seasons. He missed the 2018 slate due to an ACL tear and only made three appearances in 2021 due to another knee injury.

The shot posterized Kansas City in the 77th minute of a 4-0 Sounders win. Morris — who scored all four goals in the match — jumped high to connect with a Leo Chu assist, heading down the goal past SKC keeper John Pulskamp.

Morris went low in a season-opener header against Colorado in February and against RSL, he took on two defenders in the air to bounce the header past keeper Zac MacMath in the first half.

“Jordan is an extremely explosive player,” said Sounders assistant coach Preki, who’s helped Morris hone the skill this season. The pair mainly work after trainings to replicate game situations and utilize Morris’ vertical instead of his footwork. Morris has also been aided in some matches by playing up top and getting in the box more than when he does at his usual spot on the left wing.

“He’s very good in the air,” Preki continued. “People don’t recognize how good of a jumper Jordan is and he might be surprising himself that he can get up like that. But in terms of heading the ball, it’s all him. I give him a little nuance here and there, but at the end of the day it’s all on him. And to be fair, he’s been good in all aspects, not just heading. He’s balancing things right.”

Of course, not every match is a Morris showcase. Saturday will be particularly tricky for the Sounders (6-2-1) as they travel to play RSL (3-5-0) in Utah.

Seattle snapped a four-match losing streak against Salt Lake but is 1-11-3 on the road against the Claret and Cobalt. The win was in May 2011.

“It’s hard to break them down at points,” Morris said of the difficulties. “And it’s always tough to play at altitude, for sure. (But) those first couple of games of the season, the way we were playing — in control of the games, creating a lot of chances — we’ve had some other good games this year as well, but that one against RSL is one of our best for sure.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer could play a similar lineup to the one that defeated Salt Lake 2-0 in March. Two players, however, are listed as questionable in left back Nouhou (illness) and right winger Cristian Roldan (concussion).

“He’s had every blood test, but he still doesn’t feel right,” Schmetzer said of Nouhou. “They don’t know if it’s viral. They can’t put their finger on it. … He was there at (Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup) game a little bit, but middle of the game he was getting chills and cold, so we sent him home. … Cristian’s long-term health is way more important than trying to push him.”

Morris should return to the starting lineup against RSL. He played 24 minutes off the bench in the team’s 1-0 win against Minnesota at Lumen last week. The reason behind the short stint was the U.S. international playing 89 minutes in a friendly against Mexico that week.

Morris doesn’t shy from putting on a show a la Dempsey-Martins — whether that’s with the equally quick Chu or longtime teammates Alex Roldan and Nico Lodeiro.

“He’s come a long way,” Preki said of Morris.

NOTE: Saturday’s match is available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on air in English on 950 KJR AM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360AM.