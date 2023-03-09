TUKWILA — Sounders forward Heber suffered a left hamstring injury during Wednesday’s training and will miss 2-4 weeks, including Saturday’s game at Cincinnati, the club confirmed Thursday.

The Brazilian started Seattle’s opening two MLS matches and pocketed goals in the shutout wins against Colorado (4-0) and Real Salt Lake (2-0).

The Sounders received Heber through an exchange with New York City FC in December. Seattle sought productive depth up top to counter injuries to striker Raul Ruidiaz. The Peruvian was unavailable for selection for the Colorado match due to a hamstring injury.

Ruidiaz, who’s one of Seattle’s three designated players, likely would’ve received the start against Cincinnati (1-0-1) but is now a necessary change with the injury to Heber. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer could also call on club original Fredy Montero.

Heber’s injury occurred during full-field work on Seattle’s offensive tactics. He was keeping pace with the ball on the wing and appeared to slip. Heber laid on his backside and was visibly angry as he walked off the field with a trainer. Members of the Sounders’ medical team followed.

NYCFC received $400,000 in guaranteed allocation money (GAM), stretched over two years, for Heber’s MLS rights. He joined the Eastern Conference club in 2019 and scored 30 goals in 88 appearances across all competitions.

Heber, 31, suffered a right ACL injury in 2020 and was limited to seven matches in 2021, making one start during NYCFC’s league championship run. He bounced back to make 29 MLS appearances in 2022 and had eight goals in 1,001 logged minutes.

Seattle defeated NYCFC 4-2 in aggregate scoring in a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series last year. Heber subbed on in the 76th minute of the second leg match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

