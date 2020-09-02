Real Salt Lake managed another late goal to save itself from defeat.

This time it was the Sounders FC playing smartly to seemingly head home with a victory, only to see RSL capitalize on an error to force a 2-2 draw at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday.

Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade’s head helped direct a deep shot from midfielder Pablo Ruiz in the 85th minute into the net to equalize with Seattle. The powerful attempt was just wide of Sounders FC keeper Stefan Frei’s reach for a save.

RSL (2-1-5) also scored late in its last outing against Portland for a 4-4- draw. The Sounders (4-1-3) are unbeaten in their past three matches, but haven’t won in Utah since 2012.

Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro put the team on the board first. And his flex appeared rude on the television broadcast.

The two-time MLS champion lined up in Real Salt Lake’s box to take a penalty kick, easily knocking it home to lead Major League Soccer with a streak of 12 scored penalties in regular-season matches. Part of Lodeiro’s celebration was cupping a hand behind each ear and staring into the crowd.

For the first time since March 7, the Sounders played before fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it was limited seating to provide social distancing.

Not exactly fair to expect to hear much opposition. But the Sounders haven’t been showing much mercy in their second return to competition since MLS shut down March 12 in efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

RSL defender Aaron Herrera was shown a yellow card in the 28th minute for a handball in the box to setup Lodeiro’s goal. Lodeiro rushed toward the ball for a left-footed strike as faint boos could be heard through the broadcast from the announced attendance of 4,026.

Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad poked a header past Frei for the equalizer in the 50th minute. The service was on a corner kick and Frei couldn’t control his initial touch on the ball.

But Gomez Andrade had the go-ahead goal off a header in the 69th minute. The Colombian was signed in February and scored his first MLS goal.

Playing two days after defeating Los Angeles FC at home prompted Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer to make multiple lineup changes to guard against any possible injuries.

Rave Green forward Jordan Morris was replaced on the left wing by Handwalla Bwana and Nouhou returned to the starting left fullback slot.

Another defensive return was Xavier Arreaga at center back. He suffered a quadriceps injury in training that caused him to miss one game and saw four minutes as a sub against LAFC on Sunday.

On the right wing, Cristian Roldan was backed up by his younger brother Alex instead of veteran Kelvin Leerdam. And Jordy Delem was swapped in for Gustav Svensson in the midfield to play alongside captain Lodeiro.

The Sounders will return to CenturyLink Field to play Portland on Sunday. Due to Washington government rules regarding crowd sizes, fans will not be permitted in attendance.