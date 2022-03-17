Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer doesn’t value soccer stats.

Sure, his staff will pour over data on players, but time of possession and shots in a single match? Not so much.

Thursday is an example why. Seattle’s second leg in the CONCACAF Champions League series against Club Leon nearly mirrored the first last week. Leon dominated possession and shots on goal. But at the final whistle, it was the Sounders celebrating.

Rave Green original Fredy Montero scored a penalty kick in opening half stoppage time that ultimately punched the Sounders through to the CCL semifinals. The strike gave Seattle a 4-0 lead on aggregate scoring — Montero scoring a brace last week — meaning Leon needed five second-half goals in order to topple the Sounders.

Playing before a lively crowd at the historic Estadio Leon in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, La Fiera could only manage one.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei withstood 23 shots before giving up a goal in a scramble play for a 1-1 draw. He finished with seven saves in the match.

Seattle will play New York City FC in a two-legged semifinals series beginning in April. Seattle is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2013.

NYCFC, who are the reigning MLS Cup champs, advanced to their first CCL semifinals appearance via tiebreaker against Guatemalan side Comunicaciones F.C.

Aggregate scoring was tied at five goals apiece after Comunicaciones’ 4-2 win Tuesday. The Cityzens’ two away goals gave them the edge.

Seattle and New York City are the only remaining MLS teams in the tournament. Their survival guarantees a chance for a MLS club to win the league’s first CCL title.

Referee Jose Raul Torres stopped play in the 65th minute after hearing a homophobic chant from the crowd. The teams were pulled to the center circle and a warning was announced.

According to reports, there was more security inside and outside “El Glorioso” for the CCL match. Liga MX clubs are still responding to the incident at Queretaro where 26 people were injured as a fight with Atlas fans spilled onto the field.

A scramble in the box led to Frei not being able to hold onto a fourth straight shutout. Leon forward Fidel Ambriz headed in the goal off an assist from David Ramirez.

Schmetzer made a two lineup changes from the win against Leon last week and switched to the three center backs formation.

Nouhou shifted over to center back with Xavier Arreaga and Jackson Ragen. The latter replaced Yeimar Gomez Andrade, who’s out with a high ankle sprain.

Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe slotted in at left wingback. He and Ragen subbed on in the second half last week.

Nouhou was shown a yellow card in the 57th minute and will be out for the semifinal opener due to accumulation.

Leon coach Ariel Holan made four changes to his starting rotation in efforts to get more attackers on the field. Midfielder Juan Rangel made a debut start while teammates Gary Kagelmacher, Elias Hernandez, and Oscar Villa were upgraded from being on the bench for the opening leg.

Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro was unable to make the trip due to health and safety protocols. Teammates Raul Ruidiaz and Jimmy Medranda remain out due to hamstring injuries.

Call-ups

Countries started to make their call-ups for the final rounds of FIFA World Cup qualifying matches later this month. Sounders defender Alex Roldan was named to El Salvador’s roster. Sounders winger Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan were tapped by the U.S. men’s national team.

Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas was called up for the U.S. U-20 men’s youth national team training camp from March 21-30. The team is preparing for the CONCACAF U-20 Championships in Honduras this summer. The tournament will grant qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics.