The Sounders’ first knockout-round game in the MLS is Back tournament in Florida will be Monday.

Seattle (1-1-1) received help from the Vancouver Whitecaps to finish second in Group B of Major League Soccer’s event. The Sounders’ Cascadia rival defeated the Chicago Fire, 2-0, on Thursday. Vancouver’s multiple goals and goal differential tiebreakers helped the Whitecaps advance as a wild-card team and eliminate the Fire from the tournament.

The Sounders’ opponent in the Round of 16, which will air Monday at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, will be determined by Thursday evening. It will be one of Group F’s qualifiers: the archrival Portland Timbers, Los Angeles FC or the Houston Dynamo.

The Sounders finished group play with four points after a scoreless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes, a loss to Chicago and a 3-0 win against Vancouver on Sunday.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris was the catalyst in Seattle’s win Sunday. He drew the foul that led to midfielder Nico Lodeiro’s score on a penalty kick; Morris then scored and was credited with an assist on striker Raul Ruidiaz’s second-half goal to cap the night.

Seattle entered the match needing the result or they would’ve been eliminated.

MLS teams are sequestered at Walt Disney World’s complex in order to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. Matches are played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

