The turf was slapped. The ball was punched. Arms flung.

Signs of frustration were everywhere as play progressed in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference semifinals Tuesday. Sounders FC entered the match at Lumen Field with the potent offense and vast experience but FC Dallas managed to clog lanes to the goal to slowly irritate the home side.

It wasn’t until the second half that the most unexpected Sounder was able to peel away from his defender on a corner kick to freely jump and score off a header. The combined yell of celebratory relief center back Shane O’Neill released in the arms of midfielder Nico Lodeiro after their connection on the play filled the stadium like the pre-pandemic crowd would. Ultimately the goal in the 49th minute was the game-winner in a tense 1-0 finish for Seattle.

The Sounders advance to the Western Conference championship game to play the winner of Thursday’s semifinal match between No. 1 seed Sporting Kansas City and fourth-seeded Minnesota. The title game — Seattle’s fourth in the past five years — is set for Monday and the higher seed will host.

O’Neill, a journeyman defender, made his third career MLS postseason start Tuesday. The goal was the second of his career, the first happening in 2014. For Lodeiro, one of five finalists for the league’s MVP award this season, the assist marked his 12th overall this season, second in the postseason and sixth straight playoff match with an assist. The latter is an MLS record.

Lodeiro was one of the visibly frustrated players early in the match. The Sounders closed the opening half with three shot attempts in a 90-second span and outshot Dallas 9-4 overall. But the looks weren’t productive as they’ve been in other games this season. A solid shot from Raul Ruidiaz was blocked in the 41st minute while Cristian Roldan and Joevin Jones missed.

Dallas had its best counterattack in the 18th minute when forward Franco Jara found himself dribbling up the middle of the field solo. Ryan Hollingshead’s shot in the box went wide right to the relief of Sounders center back O’Neill and keeper Stefan Frei.

The visitors created more chances in the second half but none were on-target.

Tuesday’s playoff match was the first meeting between Seattle and Dallas this season. The sides were slated to play each other in the group stages of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida this past summer. FCD had a COVID-19 outbreak before the event starting and was withdrawn.

MLS resumed its regular season in August, zoning its teams to limit travel and possible contraction of the virus. The farthest the Sounders traveled was to play Colorado.

The teams do have playoff history. Sounders forward Jordan Morris recorded a hat trick to help the Sounders defeat FCD 4-3 in a playoff opener last season. Dallas was down 2-0 at halftime before rallying to force overtime. Ruidiaz set up Morris for the game-winning goal in the 113th minute.

Before kickoff, the Sounders joined FCD in honoring soccer legend Diego Maradona. Players formed a line with Lodeiro centered, holding a green No. 10 jersey. The Uruguayan, who played club soccer in Maradona’s native Argentina, warmed up in a shirt with Maradona’s name emblazoned on the back and “1960-[infinity sign]” on the front. Maradona died last week.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer didn’t alter the starting lineup that defeated LAFC 3-1 in the playoff opener last week. Normal first-choice defenders in right back Kelvin Leerdam (hamstring) and center back Xavier Arreaga (quarantine) were available as substitutes. Neither logged more than two training sessions with the team the past week.