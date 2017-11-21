Follow live with us for updates, highlights and more as the Sounders battle the Houston Dynamo on the road in Leg 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Sounders are finally back in action to begin the Western Conference Finals Tuesday vs. the Dynamo in Houston.

Houston has lost just once at home this year, but in order to reach the MLS Cup for a second-straight year, Seattle will have to find a way to score on the road in the critical first leg of the series.

“Every road game in MLS is a challenge,’’ Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said this week. “Yes, historically we haven’t had good results (in Houston), and the first game of the year we got beat 2-1. So, yes, we will definitely prepare as best we can. And the team is motivated; it’s focused.’’

Can Seattle get off to a productive start? Follow live with us for updates, highlights and more. Catch the game on FS1 or on 97.3 FM.