Local soccer fans rejoice. Fans will get a double-dip of rivalry matches this summer as Sounders FC and OL Reign have partnered to bring an exclusive doubleheader matchday on Aug. 29 at Lumen Field.

The Reign kick things off with a match against rival Portland Thorns beginning at 4 p.m., with the Sounders squaring off against the Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m.

“Sounders FC is thrilled to come together with OL Reign to offer this exceptional day of elite competition, intense rivalry and the celebration of soccer,” Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement. “As Seattle continues to make its case as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this event provides a perfect platform to showcase the passion of the fans in the region, our amazing stadium, and the city’s position as one of the best sports sites in the country.

“As we look ahead to increasing stadium capacity and welcoming larger crowds back to Lumen Field as the summer progresses, I can think of no better way of doing so than by gathering together to support both OL Reign and Sounders FC on the same night.”

The doubleheader will be a single-ticketed event, with one ticket providing access to both games. Further information regarding ticket purchases is forthcoming as clubs adhere to developing health and stadium capacity guidelines. Additional details, including matchday programming and entertainment between the two matches, are being released at a later date.

The Sounders (5-0-3), who are on a three-week break during the FIFA international window, next return to action on June 19 for a road match against the LA Galaxy. The Reign (1-2-1) also next play on June 19 against the North Carolina Courage.