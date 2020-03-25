In an effort to help local communities as they struggle with the adverse impacts brought on by the spread of the novel coronavirus, Seattle Sounders FC announced Wednesday that it is launching a relief fund, with an initial investment of $500,000 from Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer and his family.

The fund will primarily target neighborhoods surrounding CenturyLink Field which have been impacted by the club’s lack of matches, including SoDo, Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District.

“The Sounders were born here in Seattle over 40 years ago, and we wouldn’t be the club we have become without the support we’ve always found in this amazing and vibrant community,” Hanauer said in a release. “Now, as our world faces the new and unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, it’s our responsibility to step up and give back to the community in a meaningful way. Through the Sounders FC Relief Fund, we aim to provide direct support to those who need it most. My mother and I are proud to be able to begin the funding for this incredibly vital project.”

The relief fund is intended to support a range of needs, from groceries to rent assistance and monetary packages that will fund the following priorities:

Direct support of resources to shift workers and service providers in and around CenturyLink Field, and in neighborhood businesses that support and serve fans on matchday.

Direct resources to small-business owners to pay their critical expenses during this crisis so that they can stay in business and keep their doors open.

Direct resources to non-profits that serve and support individuals and small businesses in the South Downtown neighborhoods of SoDo, Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District.

Those wishing to help can visit SoundersFC.com/COVID-19/ReliefFund to learn more and to donate.