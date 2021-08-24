The Sounders FC announced a pair of updates Tuesday, which will affect the club’s home matches at Lumen Field.

The first will allow fans re-entry access for the Cascadia derby doubleheader Sunday, which features rivalry matches beginning with the Reign meeting the Thorns, followed by the Sounders battling the Timbers. Dubbed “The PNW Experience,” the Sounders initially were going to require fans to stay in the stadium if they wanted to watch both matches.

The Sounders also updated their protocols to help guard against the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate, all fans age 5 and older will be required to wear masks in indoor areas of the stadium regardless of vaccination status.

The derby event Sunday is a first for the clubs to play back-to-back at the same venue. OL Reign (7-7-1) and the Thorns (9-3-2) go at 4 p.m. and the Sounders (12-3-6) and Portland Timbers (7-10-3) at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 3 p.m. There will be music stages, food trucks, limited edition rivalry merchandise and other touches to provide a unique soccer match-day.

One ticket provides access to all concerts and both matches. Fans can scan out of Lumen Field at any time between 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. from the Northwest gate or Southwest gate before returning later to re-enter for the Sounders-Timbers match.

The Rave Green defeated the Timbers 6-2 at Providence Park earlier this month. The Sounders are atop MLS’s Western Conference standings and second in the league’s Supporters’ Shield table.

The Thorns lead NWSL standings. The Reign defeated Portland 2-1 at Providence Park in May.