CenturyLink Field will be opened to its maximum capacity for the MLS Cup Final to be played at noon on Nov. 10, according to multiple sources.

Tickets to the matchup between the Western Conference champion Sounders FC and Eastern conference champs Toronto FC went on sale to Seattle’s season-members Wednesday. About 50,000 were sold.

The general public will be able to begin purchasing tickets Friday at 10 a.m. Those can be bought online at sndrs.com/ylkwj or by calling 877-MLS-GOAL.

The Sounders earned the right to host the league championship at its stadium, dubbed “The CLink,” after finishing higher in MLS’s overall table for regular-season play. This is the inaugural season of the league’s single-elimination playoff bracket, and higher seeds host.

Capacity for sporting events at CenturyLink is 72,000. Also home to the Seahawks, the NFL team packed a record 69,190 fans in the facility for a game in November 2016. The Sounders’ record attendance at The CLink is 67,385 for a derby against Portland in August 2013.

If the Sounders were to draw a sellout for the MLS championship, it wouldn’t be the first time the club played before a massive crowd. Seattle played to a draw against MLS defending champion Atlanta United in July 2018 before 72,243 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta leads the league in attendance and had a MLS-record 73,019 in attendance for its league-championship win last year.

November’s MLS Cup Final, which will also air on ABC, is the Sounders’ third trip in its past four seasons. The first two times they faced the Reds at their BMO Field, winning their first championship in 2016 and losing in 2017.

The Sounders advanced to this season’s MLS Cup Final by upsetting top-seeded Los Angeles FC 3-1 at Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday. The Reds upset Atlanta 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.