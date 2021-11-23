No, Seattle, the playoffs aren’t different.

The Sounders FC talked for two weeks about having a different vibe when the postseason rolls around. But in a first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Real Salt Lake, the result for second-seeded Seattle through regulation and extra time was the same as it’s been the past month — winless.

It took six rounds of penalty kicks, Real Salt Lake upsetting the Sounders at Lumen Field to advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a 6-5 finish in a penalty shootout. RSL will travel to play third-seed Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals Sunday.

Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe swiped the ball to the right to be saved by Real keeper David Ochoa for Seattle’s sixth attempt and first miss. RSL’s Justen Glad converted a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner, the ball bouncing off the post and past Sounders keeper Stefan Frei for the win.

The Sounders ended the regular season on a six-game winless streak. The club hoped a two-week break between the Nov. 7 draw with Vancouver to close the slate and the postseason game would break that spell. Real was able to withstand Seattle’s pressure and didn’t bother to counter as if the visitors wanted to hang on for a penalty shootout.

RSL didn’t have a single shot in the match and didn’t record their only corner kick until the 109th minute. The set piece was cleared with a powerful header by Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan.

Seattle outshot RSL 21-0 in the match. Ochoa had three saves, not counting the biggest in the shootout.

Seattle has advanced to MLS Cup in four of the past five seasons. It had won 15 straight postseason matches at home. But on Tuesday, the club was as it has been the past month, winless.

In a dagger, Frei was awarded the Save of the Year award by MLS. It was a kick save against Real Salt Lake in September — a match the Sounders lost.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer started a new lineup with Jordan Morris making his first return to the starting XI since the MLS Cup loss in December 2020. Tuesday’s playoff match was his third game since tearing his ACL while on loan to Swansea City AFC in February.

Morris primarily played on the right side with Fredy Montero up top and Nico Benezet, a summer signee, on the left side to form Seattle’s attacking point for most of the opening half. With left back Brad Smith sending in crosses, the trio had a few looks at goal but couldn’t slip one past RSL’s defense.

Sounders All-Star defender Nouhou was out due to health and safety protocol, but veteran Shane O’Neill worked well with Xavier Arreaga and All-Star Yeimar Gomez Andrade to cutoff RSL’s offense in the opening half. The visitors didn’t have a single shot. Frei plucked two of Real’s crosses out of midair.

Raul Ruidiaz subbed in for Montero after halftime. Montero is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 68 goals, but none in MLS postseason play.

Ruidiaz, who’s managing a left hamstring injury, has nine goals in 10 postseason appearances. His near-chance in the 73rd minute — a straight-leg kick from 20 yards out — hit the post.

In the 78th minute, Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade had a header off a Joao Paulo free kick saved Ochoa.

Rowe, who appeared in every regular season match for the Sounders, started in place of Alex Roldan at right wingback. Alex returned from a call-up for World Cup qualifying matches for El Salvador with a hip flexor strain.

RSL played without Albert Rusnak. The midfielder announced before kickoff that he tested positive for COVID and didn’t travel for the postseason match in Seattle. The club captain was second in scoring for RSL with 11 goals and led the team in assists with 11.

“I’ll be back as soon as health permits,” he said via a statement posted on Twitter.

Second-year midfielder Maikel Chang replaced Rusnak on the left wing.