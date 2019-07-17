Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga proved a bit too much for the Seattle Sounders in a 3-1 victory in an international friendly Wednesday night at CenturyLink Field.

Paco Alcácer sent a right-footed shot from outside the box past goalkeeper Bryan Meredith in the 50th minute to make it 2-0 Borussia Dortmund.

Jonathan Campbell scored Seattle’s goal in the 54th minute on a header from the center of the box to the right corner. Joevin Jones assisted with a cross following a corner.

Marius Wolf shot from outside the box went past Meredith in the bottom right corner in the 36th minute. Mario Götze had the assist.

Jadon Sancho added the final goal for Borussia Dortmund in the 77th minute, assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

The Sounders face a quick turnaround after Wednesday’s game, hosting the Portland Timbers at CenturyLink Field at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.