The Sounders will close their season with a road match against St. Louis City SC on Saturday. Seattle defeated the MLS debutante 3-0 at Lumen Field in April.

But City rebounded to piece together an impressive inaugural season where it clinched the top seed in the Western Conference standings. With 56 points, a win against the Sounders would help St. Louis break the league record for points in a season set by an expansion team. Los Angeles FC amassed 57 in 2018.

The Sounders enter Saturday’s match unbeaten in their past eight matches and seeded third in the West.

“Decision Day,” where all conference matches kickoff simultaneously, has massive implications for the Sounders. The club could finish anywhere between second and sixth in playoff positioning depending on various results.

The easiest route for Seattle to secure home-field advantage in the postseason opening round is to win or draw against St. Louis. If Houston and Real Salt Lake lose or draw their matches or Vancouver and RSL lose or draw, the Sounders could also host their first-round playoff best-of-three series.

The details

Sounders (13-9-11) at St. Louis (17-11-5)

Time/place: 6 p.m. Saturday at CityPark in St. Louis, Mo.

Advertising

TV: Apple TV (free)

Radio: iHeartRadio in English, in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 1-0 since 2023

The story lines

Sort of healthy

No one is listed as questionable or out for either side for Saturday’s finale, but there could be some minutes restrictions or altered lineups.

Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz returned to training after suffering from back spasms but hasn’t played a match since a draw against FC Dallas on Sept. 16. His last full 90 was in August.

Sounders defender Nouhou and midfielder Obed Vargas returned from call-ups for the international break. But Nouhou had visa issues and was briefly stuck in Russia while his Cameroon team traveled to play in France. He detoured to Philadelphia to visit friends before returning to the Sounders.

Vargas made appearances in two friendlies during the U.S. Olympic men’s soccer team camp.

Swiss keepers

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei leads the league in clean sheets with 13. One more would break his club record set in 2017 for shutouts in a single season.

Yet, the Swiss keeper gives the league MVP and Goalkeeper of the Year nod to countryman Roman Burki, St. Louis City’s keeper. The latter has eight clean sheets with 120 saves this season. Burki has conceded 40 goals, including three against Seattle (one was an own goal).

Advertising

Hello, again

Former Sounders and Tacoma Defiance forward Samuel Adeniran is having a breakout season with St. Louis. He signed with Seattle’s first team in 2021 and made four appearances in two years.

Adeniran made his debut with City in June and is the club’s third-leading scorer with eight goals. He’s started 11 of his 17 appearances and logged one assist.

Quotable

“I didn’t like the break,” Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak said of last playing on Oct. 7 due to a FIFA men’s international window. “It felt strange because we’re going to play one game and then it’s right into the playoffs. It’s kind of unusual, but it’s the same for everyone, so we’ll have to deal with it.”