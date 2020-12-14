Less than 48 hours after losing in the MLS Cup final, the Sounders had to make roster decisions for next season.

That’s because MLS teams had to submit decisions Monday on whether to exercise contract options.

The Sounders, who fell one victory short of defending their MLS title Saturday night when they lost 3-0 at Columbus, announced it is “exercising the 2021 contract options of several players, putting the club’s roster at 19 contracted players heading into next season.”

The Sounders exercised 2021 contract options on Will Bruin, Stefan Frei, Shandon Hopeau, Nouhou, Shane O’Neill and Alex Roldan.

The 13 other players under contract for next season are Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Josh Atencio, Jordy Delem, Ethan Dobbelaere, Danny Leyva, Nicolás Lodeiro, Jordan Morris, Trey Muse, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz and Brad Smith.

The Sounders declined the contract options of Justin Dhillon, Miguel Ibarra and Joevin Jones. Additionally, Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda, Kelvin Leerdam, Gustav Svensson and Román Torres, but the club said in a news release that “for a number of these players, conversations about returning to the club in 2021 are ongoing.”

The Sounders also said they are in ongoing discussions with Brazilian club Botafogo to extend João Paulo’s stay in Seattle.

“While it wasn’t the ending we were all hoping for, we had a good season despite all that the club was faced with,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. “As always, we will strive to get better this offseason and come back stronger in 2021.”