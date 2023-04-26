TUKWILA — Desperation filled the Starfire Stadium air.

On one side, the Sounders wanted to shed their poor showing in the U.S. Open Cup, proving they can return to prominence in the pro-am while playing deep reserves. On the other side stood the San Diego Loyal SC, a USL Championship team founded in 2019 that dreamed about taking down one of the most historic clubs in the nation.

Loyal defender Kyle Adams landed a huge blow with his eye-popping equalizer from distance in second-half stoppage time. As a majority of the 3,728 fretted, the teams prepared for overtime knotted at three goals apiece.

It was there that Reed Baker-Whiting outpaced his defenders to get into space outside the box and emphatically nail a go-ahead goal in the 101st minute.

The piercing shot had a counter. San Diego leveled again when defender Jackson Simba — seconds after subbing on — headed in a shot off a free kick set piece.

Seattle had the final say, earning a penalty in the waning seconds of overtime. The stadium fell silent as Sounders forward Fredy Montero studied his options and powered home the winner. The Sounders escaped with a 5-4 result.

For the first time since 2017, the Rave Green will advance in the U.S. Open Cup. The round of 32 — which will see the entry of eight more MLS teams — will either be played May 9 or 10.

Advertising

If the Sounders are going to return to U.S. Open Cup glory, there are few better players to get them there than Montero.

The Colombian international became a star for Seattle in helping the club win three straight titles (2009-11), also earning the 2011 Player of the Tournament honors. Memories that were beginning to fade as people debate where the pro-am event should rank among the many tournaments added to a U.S. team’s schedule.

Montero wore the captain’s armband for a lineup in which eight players made their first start of the 2023 season. But whether the match against San Diego mattered was apparent when Montero opened the scoring and kept the passionate play going until the final whistle.

Montero provided a valuable lesson in continuing to attack until a whistle is heard. His goal was cleanup after Ethan Dobbelaere was fouled in the box. San Diego defenders Nick Moon and Kyle Adams sandwiched the midfielder, preventing him from taking a shot at goal.

As Dobbelaere lay backside yelling for referee Cristian Campo Hernandez to award a penalty, San Diego briefly stopped playing and Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas took a swipe at goal, also thinking that would be the end of the sequence. Hernandez remained silent, Montero taking advantage of the confusion to get a rebound shot past Loyal keeper Koke Vegas in the 15th minute.

Dobbelaere was able to get his goal in the 26th minute. Teammate Leo Chu floated a cross into the box that Vegas couldn’t intercept. Dobbelaere was waiting at the 6-yard box to pocket a left-footed goal. It’s his maiden score while playing for the first team.

Advertising

San Diego tested keeper Stefan Cleveland immediately. Loyal midfielder Charlie Adams had a close-range attempt from a bad giveaway, but Cleveland was there for the save in the third minute.

When facing a penalty kick in the 53rd minute, however, Cleveland got a finger on the ball, but Joe Corona’s attempt still found the back of the net. Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga conceded the penalty when he was shown a yellow card in the 52nd minute for a handball.

With the deficit cut to 2-1 for San Diego, Corona tried to wrestle the ball from Cleveland to get play started faster and was shown a yellow card in the 54th minute.

The Sounders weren’t fazed. Two minutes later, midfielder Cody Baker had a pretty through-ball on the left side to Paul Rothrock, who had the right-footed finish in the 55th minute.

Corona pocketed his brace in the 73rd minute off a free kick to the upper-left corner.

Baker and Rothrock were among four players from MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance to sign a short-term contract for Wednesday’s match. MLS permits the roster additions for CONCACAF Champions League, AMWAY Canadian Championship, U.S. Open Cup and exhibition games.

Before the match, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer mentioned making his first-choice players available against San Diego but leading goal-scorer Jordan Morris, club captain Nico Lodeiro, midfielder Joao Paulo and top defenders Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Alex Roldan weren’t on the 18-man roster.

The Sounders (6-2-1) return to MLS competition Saturday with a trip to play Real Salt Lake. The Rave Green defeated RSL 2-0 at Lumen Field in March.