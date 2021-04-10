The final preparations for the 2021 MLS regular season continued Saturday afternoon as Seattle Sounders FC picked up a 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal in the first of two preseason friendlies at Lumen Field.

Fielding a lineup consisting largely of young guys from the first team as well as Tacoma Defiance and Sounders Academy standouts, the Rave Green controlled the match from the opening whistle. Despite looking good on both sides of the ball, with Danny Leyva pulling the strings in midfield, the Sounders entered halftime with the match scoreless.

Seattle came flying out of the gates in the second half, showcasing its coordinated pressing scheme and quick combinations in possession. Defiance midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting and homegrown player Ethan Dobbelaere each generated a handful of dangerous chances from inside the box, but the score remained deadlocked.

That all changed in the 71st minute as Baker-Whiting whipped in a dangerous cross for Sounders Academy midfielder Juan Alvarez, whose one-time shot flashed into the bottom corner.

The Sounders created a host of chances in the final 20 minutes and were a bit unlucky not to add to their tally. Still, the Rave Green secured an impressive 1-0 win against an eager San Diego Loyal side.

The Sounders open the season Friday against Minnesota United FC, with the match starting at 6:30 p.m. at Lumen Field.