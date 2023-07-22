Some lessons professionals are supposed to learn as youths. Play until a referee’s whistle is blown is a basic one.

The Sounders got a painful refresher Saturday at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. They had a case in wanting a yellow or penalty called moments into the second half against Real Salt Lake. But as striker Raul Ruidiaz, midfielder Joao Paulo and others flung arms in protest, RSL was halfway downfield with a counterattack.

Chicho Arango, a recent star signing, dribbled freely to set up the match’s opening goal and doubled the score with his own three minutes later. The heated flurry was enough to hand the Sounders a 3-0 loss in the Leagues Cup group play opener.

“The people on the field wearing yellow jerseys were not the reason why we lost,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We have to make plays on our end of the field and it didn’t happen.

“So, was it a foul on Raul or not? Certainly there are rules that athletes have to follow. The referee in that moment decided not to call a foul. I’m sure they checked it on VAR, they decided not to do anything, so the goal stood. Then the team [Sounders] didn’t recover from that and allowed RSL to score the second goal, which was really the goal that put the game away.”

The monthlong Leagues Cup features clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX divided into 15 pods to play two group-stage matches. Seattle returns to host C.F. Monterrey on July 30 at Lumen Field. It’s practically a must-win match as the top two clubs from each group advance to the knockout rounds. There aren’t any draws in matches, teams earn a point after regulation and the winner of a penalty shootout gets an additional point.

Schmetzer made three substitutions after a goalless opening half. He brought on winger Jordan Morris (Leo Chu), midfielder Josh Atencio (Obed Vargas) and midfielder Dylan Teves (Cristian Roldan).

Chu and Vargas were replaced to get fresh legs on the field. Roldan was placed under concussion protocol. He missed about two months of MLS matches after suffering a concussion in April.

The new lineup was able to create their third chance of the match, but Ruidiaz suffered a hard challenge in the 48th minute.

Chicho seized the disarray. In a flash, he had an attempt in the same minute that was blocked at the line by Sounders defender Nouhou, but Jefferson Savarino easily netted the rebound. In the 51st minute, Chicho took on Sounders defender Jackson Ragen one-on-one and beat keeper Stefan Frei with a right-footed shot.

“Chicho was fantastic and we’ve got to remember it was his fourth game with this team,” RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni, of the signing from Mexican side Club Pachuca. Chicho played for Los Angeles FC last season. “With more familiarity with his teammates, he’ll continue to be a killer in front of goal [and] a killer in our link up. … He had a complete performance, and I couldn’t be more happy with his integration with our group.”

RSL went down a player in the 60th minute when defender Marcelo Silva was shown a red for another hard foul against Ruidiaz. It didn’t change the momentum of the match. Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin had the closing goal in the 88th minute.

The Sounders are now 1-12-4 all-time in Utah through all competitions.

“It’s the storm that shapes our character, not the calm,” Sounders forward Fredy Montero wrote in a tweet after Saturday’s match. “On [July 30], we can show our best version and win.”

It took 30 minutes for the Sounders to spend any significant time working toward goal in their offensive part of the field. The Rave Green were pinned back from the opening kick, Frei making two heart-pounding saves before 20 minutes ticked off the clock and a save in the 26th minute when Chicho took a bold strike at goal from deep.

Frei was called into action again in the 41st minute when RSL pounced on poor defending. Emeka Eneli’s powerful left-footed shot in the box was deflected at the near post.

“That type of work led the second half,” Mastroeni said of his team’s constant pressure. “It’s like when a boxer wears another guy down with jabs. You’re not gonna knock him out now, but you’re putting yourself in a good position.”

The sides lost their composure in stoppage time. Yeimar had a clean tackle against Danny Musovski at the top of the box, the forward toppling over. Chicho didn’t like the play and immediately shoved at a still seated Yeimar, the fellow Colombian taking Chicho down.

Both were shown yellow cards in first-half stoppage time from the scrum. The tussle lasted about five minutes, Chicho seemed to signal the two reconciled when he side-hugged Yeimar for a while before the ensuing RSL free kick and as the pair walked off the field at the break.

Seattle started the same lineup that played to a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas last week at Lumen Field. The one change was club captain Nico Lodeiro not making the trip due to a right adductor injury. The decision was precautionary.

“RSL outcompeted us,” Schmetzer said.