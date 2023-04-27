The Sounders will play the LA Galaxy at Dignity Sports Park in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. The tournament held a draw Thursday to determine the matchups to be played either May 9 or 10.

Seattle narrowly advanced with a 5-4 win in extra time against USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC. The Wednesday night match at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila featured eight players making their first start of the 2023 season for the Sounders.

“It took 20 minutes to get adjusted to the formation, the players,” Sounders forward Fredy Montero said. He had a brace in the match, including the game-winner off a penalty kick in stoppage time of the second extra time period.

“The (deep reserve players) did a phenomenal job,” Montero continued. “They scored goals and they helped us to run and bring all of this energy that they have. It’s really important for their confidence because at the end of the day, they’re training next to us every single day and they deserve to play this kind of game in front of people. And they’re getting used to the pressure.”

The Sounders have won four Open Cup titles (2009-11, 2014) but Wednesday’s third-round win marked the first time the club advanced in the tournament since 2017. The Open Cup was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

LA was one of eight MLS teams to receive a bye into the Round of 32 based on 2022 league results and whether teams are currently participating in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.

The winner of the U.S. Open Cup receives $300,000 and a berth to the 2024 CCL tourney. The regional event is the precursor to the FIFA men’s Club World Cup.

Injuries were part of the reason Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made wholesale changes to the starting lineup Wednesday and called up four players from the club’s MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance. The match was also wedged between Seattle defeating Minnesota last week and traveling to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday in Utah.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz is out due to a hamstring injury, defender Nouhou is questionable due to illness and midfielder Cristian Roldan is under concussion protocol. Josh Atencio was able to return from an adductor injury, playing four minutes against San Diego.

The matchup with LA will again be a midweek feature for Seattle. The Sounders host Kansas City at Lumen Field on May 7 and travel to play Houston on May 13 in league matches.

Leagues Cup

Seattle also learned the time/location for the revamped Leagues Cup this summer. The monthlong tournament features all clubs from Mexico’s Liga MX and MLS in a World Cup-style format.

The Sounders are in the West 2 group and will play RSL at America First Field in Sandy, Utah at 6:30 p.m. PST on July 22. Seattle will host Liga MX’s C.F. Monterrey at 6 p.m. on July 30 at Lumen.

The top two teams from each group, as determined by points, will advance to the single-elimination Round of 32. Call 877-657-4625 or email sales@SoundersFC.com for ticket information for the Lumen match.

