On Wednesday, we learned details of MLS’s plan to resume play in Orlando with a six-week MLS is Back Tournament. On Thursday, we learned who the Sounders will face in the opening stage of the tournament.

The virtual group-draw presentation involving bouncing ping-pong balls left the Sounders as the top-seeded team in Group B of the World Cup-style tournament, which begins July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The other teams selected were FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Jose Earthquakes.

Time to win more hardware. 🏆😤



Our group is set for the #MLSisBack Tournament! pic.twitter.com/KMNvfUxugg — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) June 11, 2020

The defending MLS champs are set up for a playoff rematch with FC Dallas and a showdown with familiar foe Vancouver. Dates for the specific games and broadcast details have yet to be announced.

The top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers will advance to the round of 16. Teams will play for regular-season points in the group stage, a CONCACAF Champions League berth and over $1 million in prize money. In all, 54 matches will be played over 26 days, with the tournament’s finale set to take place Aug. 11

The league hopes to resume regular-season play following the tournament.