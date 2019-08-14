Defensive blunders continue to plague Sounders FC.

The team spent the past two weeks of training focusing on tightening up its protection of the net and working on ways to not give up goals. But the work hasn’t transferred to matches.

Real Salt Lake is the latest team to capitalize, defeating Seattle 3-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday. The Sounders have conceded three goals in each of their past three games and dropped to fourth in the Western Conference with the loss.

Sounders defender Jordy Delem played a role in RSL’s opening goal. His flubbed pass was picked up by Aaron Herrera, who found Sam Johnson on the counterattack. Johnson sent a fiery, left-footed shot at the goal for a score in the 25th minute.

In the second half, RSL midfielder Albert Rusnak was able to create a score just outside the penalty box with a low, booming kick that settled into the goal just beyond keeper Stefan Frei’s reach.

Midfielder Corey Baird had the third in the 87th minute.

RSL is 9-2-1 at home this season.

Lineup adjustments for a midweek game are expected. Seattle, which plays at the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday, had a few more than usual due to injuries and suspensions. Defender Kim Kee-hee served a one-game suspension due to yellow-card accumulation while Roman Torres is in the midst of a 10-game suspension for using a banned substance.

Jonathan Campbell and Saad Abdul-Salaam filled the holes along the Sounders back line. Wednesday was Campbell’s third Sounders appearance, all starts. Abdul-Salaam has performed well on the wing for the Sounders, making his fourth straight start.

Advertising

The Sounders (11-8-6) started a new face in forward Luis Silva, who was up top along with Raul Ruidiaz. Silva signed with the team Aug. 7 from a club in Finland, but his last MLS club was RSL in 2018.

RSL (12-9-4) is under new leadership after Mike Petke was fired as coach on Sunday. Petke was accused of using a homophobic slur in Spanish toward a referee in July. MLS fined Petke $25,000 and put him on a two-week suspension, but the club ultimately terminated his contract and placed longtime assistant Freddy Juarez in as interim coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.