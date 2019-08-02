TUKWILA – Sounders center back Roman Torres was suspended by MLS on Friday for 10 games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Torres tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the league said.

Torres, who was acquired in August 2015, participated in training at Starfire Sports in Tukwila on Friday and was told of the suspension after the session. He won’t be eligible for selection until the team’s Sept. 29 road match against the San Jose Earthquakes and has been fined 20% of his salary. He was set to make about $740,000 this season.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer recently praised Torres’ play in the starting lineup. The 33-year-old started the past four games with the Sounders going 3-1 during the stretch and conceding five goals.

The Panamanian star started 11 of his 15 appearances overall this season, accumulating three shots on goal in 12 attempts.

During his suspension, Torres cannot participate in training with the Sounders or use the team’s facilities. The Sounders are managing injuries along its defensive front with midfielder Gustav Svensson (hamstring) not expected to return to practice until next week and right back Kelvin Leerdam managing an ankle injury that pulled him from selection in a road win against Houston last week.

But at Torres’ position, the Sounders recently signed Ecuadorian defender Xavier Arreaga and has former Tacoma Defiance center back Jonathan Campbell to call on.

Arreaga, who was signed as a Designated Player in May, has made five appearances with three starts for the Sounders. Campbell’s two appearances were both starts due to injuries.

Seattle (11-6-5) hosts Sporting Kansas City (6-9-7) on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.