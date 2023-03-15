Nouhou signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Sounders for at least the next two seasons, the club announced Wednesday. The three-year contract has a team option for the 2026 season.

Financial terms of the new deal for the lockdown defender were not disclosed but is expected to include a significant pay increase. Nouhou’s base salary was $300,000 last year, according to figures provided by the MLS Players Association.

The Cameroonian joined the Sounders in 2016 and played for the organization’s second-division team. Nouhou signed a first-team contract in 2017 and has become a permanent starter at left back since 2020.

Nouhou, 25, was key in helping the Sounders reach the 2020 MLS Cup final and win the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League title, although he subbed off in the 11th minute of the decisive match against Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field due to injury.

On the international level, Nouhou, started Cameroon’s three group stage matches in the FIFA men’s World Cup in Qatar last winter. The Indomitable Lions didn’t advance to the knockout rounds, but defeated Brazil 1-0.

Seattle (2-1) hosts Los Angeles FC (2-0) on Saturday at Lumen Field

This story will be updated