Sounders defender Chad Marshall, a member of Seattle’s 2016 MLS Cup championship team, announced his retirement due to injury Wednesday, ending his MLS career after 16 seasons — the past six seasons, including this one, with the Sounders and the previous 10 with the Columbus Crew. The 34-year-old, who won MLS Defender of the Year three times, is suffering from chronic inflammation in his right knee due to degeneration of the knee joint.

“After more than 15 years of living my childhood dream, the time has come for me to hang up the boots,” Marshall said in a news release. “I’d like to thank everyone that has played a part in my career. To my teammates, support staff and coaches: you’ve been my second family. The locker room is what I’ll miss the most. Thank you to the fans of Seattle and Columbus for supporting me throughout the years, as well as the Sounders FC and Columbus Crew SC organizations for giving me a chance to represent them on the field. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my family. I’m forever indebted to them for the sacrifices they’ve made in allowing me to pursue this dream. From heartbreaking losses to MLS Cup wins, own goals to cartwheels, it’s been a blast.”

The second overall pick in the 2004 MLS draft after playing two seasons at Stanford, Marshall ranks fourth in MLS history with 409 appearances. The Sounders acquired him in a trade before the 2014 season in exchange for allocation money and a 2015 third-round draft pick. He played his final MLS game May 4 at Minnesota, a 1-1 draw.

On the international side, Marshall made 12 appearances for the U.S. men’s national team, scoring one goal, in a 3-0 friendly win against Colombia in 2005. He made his final national team appearance Jan. 29, 2017, a scoreless draw against Serbia.

“Thank you, Chad,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “It was a privilege to have such a smart, humble player as part of the Sounders for so long, one of the greatest careers for any domestic player in MLS history. We really enjoyed having Chad as part of this organization, from his wickedly funny personality to everything he brought on and off the field. Chad is going to be successful with whatever comes next, and he will always be part of the Sounders family.”

Sounders coaches and staff will address the media around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, and the team is expected to honor Marshall during the Sounders’ next home match June 29 against Vancouver.

“Ever since he came to Seattle, Chad has been a massive influence on our franchise, whether it was his play on the field or his impact off of it, he is a true champion,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “It’s hard to put into words all of the positive things he has brought to the club and his teammates. It has been an honor to coach such a fantastic American player, arguably one the best defenders in MLS history. I’d like to thank him for what he’s done in the Sounders community and wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next. We, the players and staff will miss him, and our league has lost a great player.”

