On a day Clint Dempsey was honored in a pregame retirement ceremony, the Sounders overcame an early deficit and defeated Sporting Kansas City to set a single-season league record with their eighth straight victory. They also extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches.

Fewer than two minutes into the post-Clint Dempsey era, the Sounders had allowed a goal for the first time in weeks in a game they could not afford to lose.

Fortunately for them, a couple of summer transfer window imports that had gotten to see Dempsey mainly in practice alone would soon restore confidence in the team’s future direction. Raul Ruidiaz provided an easy, tying tap-in of a stellar Brad Smith cross in the 12thminute and the Sounders caught some second half breaks from there for a record-setting 3-1 win Saturday over Sporting Kansas City.

An own goal on a deflected Harry Shipp cross and then a penalty kick strike by Nicolas Lodeiro after a borderline hand ball call were enough to propel the Sounders to their eighth straight victory. That’s the most by any team in a single season during the league’s post-shootout era dating back to 2002, the prior mark of seven having been shared for a week with the SKC squad from 2012.

The win also extended the team’s unbeaten streak to 11 – two shy of the club record set last year – as they continue their climb up a log-jammed top of Western Conference standings. Their victory left them just four points behind SKC, which began the day as the No. 2 team in the conference and holding down the final first-round playoff bye.

The lone down side for the Sounders on the day was defender Chad Marshall getting red carded on video review after he was deemed to have committed a serious foul by tripping an opposing player. Marshall and the Sounders were furious and fortunate to have survived an ensuing free kick from just outside the 18-yard box before heading on to the win.

With Dempsey having retired mid-week before being honored in a pregame ceremony, the Sounders could have been forgiven if somewhat distracted heading in. But they got a wakeup call in just the second minute, when, after a turnover deep in their end, they saw SKC striker Diego Rubio unleash a right-footed blast from the top of the box that beat Stefan Frei to the far post.

A crowd of 39,530 at CenturyLink Field looked on stunned as the visitors celebrated and the Sounders – who’d previously allowed a goal three weeks prior in a 2-1 win over conference-leading FC Dallas, tried to regroup. It didn’t take long as the Smith-Ruidiaz combo hooked up just the way general manager Garth Lagerwey likely envisioned it when he’d set out to sign both.

A big reason for the team’s lack of early season scoring had been the inability to finish chances and a decided dropoff in offensive productivity from the left back position after the departure of Joevin Jones for Germany. Smith is supposed to supply that left flank offense, which he did by carrying the ball up the field at extra-gear speed before spotting Ruidiaz breaking for the goalmouth.

The cross for Ruidiaz caught him in perfect step and he did what he’s being paid handsomely to do by finishing the play off without needlessly complicating things.

While the Sounders would never trail again, the rest of the match was hardly a cakewalk despite the score. In fact, they might have trailed again had Frei not made a terrific save off Ike Opara in the 41stminute, racing out to cut down the angle and deflect the shot wide as the defender broke in alone.

Kansas City kept the pressure on in the second half, but then Shipp caught a break in the 52ndminute as he moved the ball down the left side. Kansas City defender Graham Zusi played Shipp well and blocked his path to the goal.

With nowhere to go, Shipp tried to pass the ball towards the middle of the box, only to have it deflect off Zusi and in behind stunned goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Sporting Kansas City had gone the entire month of August without allowing a goal, but now had given up two in one match and was still reeling when Opara – having a bad-luck game all-around – got flagged for a handball inside the box.

Opara and his teammates argued vociferously that the ball hadn’t touched his forearm, but his chest. But the call was upheld and Lodeiro buried the ensuing penalty try to Melia’s right.