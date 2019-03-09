The Sounders scored two goals the first eight minutes held on for a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Despite numerous missed chances to put things away much earlier on, the Sounders say they'll take the three points and their best start since 2012.

It was an opening 10 minutes for the ages and certainly not the aged, as the visiting goalkeeper might have attested while watching the Sounders run circles around their opposition.

Colorado Rapids netminder Tim Howard likely had another decade added to his four already spent on the planet as Kelvin Leerdam and Raul Ruidiaz scored twice before the game was even eight minutes old. The Sounders ultimately had to settle for that 2-0 margin of victory Saturday night despite looking at times like they might hit double-digit goal totals by halftime.

And while not thrilled by their inability to salt this one completely away early by adding a third goal – not to mention, a fourth, fifth or sixth — they gladly took the three points and first two-win start to a season since 2012.

“That should be our mindset – we don’t want to let our foot off the pedal,’’ Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei said after posting the shutout in front of 37,725 fans at CenturyLink Field. “I think today we’re going to be happy because I thought we played a good game and six out of six points is great.

“Once we analyze and see where we can do better, maybe be a bit more clinical with our chances, I think we can get three, four or five (goals). But that’s a good problem to have. It’s a luxury to have missed chances and still walk away 2-0.’’

Frei had one of the bigger challenges of anyone just staying alert those opening minutes as the Sounders put on a clinic and nearly ran the Rapids clear out of the stadium.

The Rapids began the game playing two forwards up high with no true wingers to keep an eye on Sounders fullbacks. Having viewed tape of Colorado’s 3-3 draw against Portland last weekend, coach Brian Schmetzer told his fullbacks to be cognizant of the ability to join the attack up high.

And that’s exactly what Leerdam did on the game’s opening goal in the fifth minute, positioning himself at the top of the box. Brad Smith had made a strong run down the left side and the ensuing cross rattled around the box a bit before rolling straight to Leerdam’s foot.

The Dutch right back blasted it home for his second goal in as many games after scoring just one prior since joining the Sounders in July 2017.

“You always have those opportunities as a fullback or as a winger,’’ Leerdam said. “You just need to manage the ones you make. Luckily we drew them all to the left side and Brad came through…and I was the free guy on the right side.’’

It was similar on the second goal three minutes later by Ruidiaz, who started a nice give-and-go passing sequence with Victor Rodriguez by feeding him the ball to the left side. Ruidiaz then broke for the net into open space and was fed a return pass that he drilled home with his left foot.

Schmetzer liked the way his team came out firing.

“That was a pretty remendous opening 10 minutes,’’ he said. “They were up for the game, they were fast, they played fast.’’

Schmetzer wasn’t as pleased by the lack of converted scoring attempts, though he felt his team played well overall. The Sounders got into some yellow card trouble in the second half, with Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris and Leerdam all written up by the 65thminute.

That gave the Rapids some extra life, forcing the Sounders to defend a little less aggressively. Harry Shipp missing a wide open net in the 71stminute – firing the ball completely over the goal – with Howard down and out also provided the visitors added chances.

But the Sounders held on and secured their second victory of the season. Last year, it took them eight games to notch two wins.

Schmetzer agreed the game wound up being a little more dangerous than he’d have liked. But he said the attack in one of the final things that gets fine-tuned early in the season and he’ll take the 6-1 goal differential in his favor the first two matches.

“As long as this team is creating chances,’’ he said. “I’m OK with it.’’