The Sounders have declined contract options on multiple players, including MLS Cup MVP Victor Rodriguez and top defender Roman Torres, the team announced Wednesday.

Defenders Jonathan Campbell and Saad Abdul-Salaam and midfielder Alex Roldan also had their options declined by the Sounders. Center back Kim Kee-hee, winger Harry Shipp and left back Brad Smith’s contracts have ended, but those negotiations are ongoing with those players, according to a release from the Sounders.

The Sounders picked up 2020 contract options on midfielders Handwalla Bwana, Jordy Delem and Gustav Svensson and forward Justin Dhillon, bringing the club’s roster to 18 players.

“We’re excited to bring back so many players from our championship squad in an effort to make another run in 2020,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Making these decisions at the conclusion of every year is always difficult, but we’re excited about moving forward with the group we have and seeing what we can accomplish next season.”

MLS clubs have until Thursday to re-sign players eligible for the re-entry draft, including those players whose contracts were not exercised, according to league rules.

Rodriguez scored a goal in the 76th minute of the Sounders’ 3-1 win at CenturyLink Field for the MLS Cup title. The Spanish midfielder signed with the Sounders in 2017 but was often injured, making his contract option refusal unsurprising. Rodriguez also told media after MLS Cup he wanted to return to his native country to continue his career by his young family’s side. The 30-year-old had a base salary of $1.1 million this season, according to the MLS Players Association.

Advertising

Torres’ five-year tenure with Seattle was tainted by past injuries and a 10-game league suspension this past season. The 33-year-old from Panama scored the winning goal against Minnesota United FC on “Decision Day” to secure home-field advantage through the Western Conference semifinals and title match. He also nailed the Sounders’ 2016 title-clinching penalty kick against Toronto.

Torres, who earned a base salary of $750,000 this season, has been rumored to return to his Colombian club, Millonarios FC.

The 14 players that had already been under contract for the Sounders are goalkeepers Stefan Frei and Trey Muse; defenders Xavier Arreaga, Joevin Jones, Kelvin Leerdam and Nouhou; midfielders Emanuel Cecchini, Danny Leyva, Nicolás Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan; forwards Will Bruin, Jordan Morris, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez and Raúl Ruidíaz.