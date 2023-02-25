TUKWILA — Fredy Montero would only answer to one call last winter.

“My mindset was always to stay here,” the Colombian forward said of being out-of-contract with the Sounders. “I went back to Colombia for vacation and since Day 1, I told my agent I don’t want to hear any other possibilities. I set my goals and family in this stage of my career is the most important thing and I still have business to be done here on and off the field.”

Montero signing a third one-year deal in December solidified that the bulk of the 2022 roster would return for this season. In fact, the Sounders only have two new players in forward Heber and goalkeeper Jacob Castro.

An oddity for a team that finished 11th in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs for the first time since the club joined MLS in 2009. Last year’s overall 12-17-5 league record also set a franchise-record for most losses in a season.

But the same roster also won the CONCACAF Champions League title and that tantalizing talent is why the organization under former general manager Garth Lagerwey decided to give the group what could be one last run together.

The Sounders have 11 players whose guaranteed contracts expire at the end of the 2023 season — including Montero, a club original who returned in 2021 after first departing in 2012, striker Raul Ruidiaz, midfielder Joao Paulo and club co-captains in midfielder Nico Lodeiro and keeper Stefan Frei.

“Story lines matter, but the truth is with front-office change came a different evaluative process,” said Craig Waibel, who was promoted in November to general manager and chief soccer officer to replace Lagerwey. The latter is now president and CEO of Atlanta United.

“The goal this offseason was to be especially picky because we knew the level of talent we already had,” Waibel continued. “The story line of keeping the team together because they earned the right to play in the (FIFA men’s) Club World Cup was 100% a topic we discussed. Moving forward, we need to be critical of our performance and self-evaluative enough to understand if we’re achieving what we’re setting out to achieve.”

Waibel characterized pending roster decisions as a graduating class in high school — a natural progression. He also doubted the exact roster would also finish the season because of possible reactive moves to counter lack of production or possible injuries.

Realities that made the Sounders players realize the privilege to stick together for so long. They’re treating this season like their final chance to impress an Ivy League university.

It begins Sunday when the club hosts the Colorado Rapids for the MLS opener at Lumen Field. It’s effectively a must-win match since the Sounders haven’t posted an outright win since defeating Houston 2-1 in September 2022.

Their last outing was akin to a senior trip in playing the first Club World Cup match for an MLS team. The Sounders lost 1-0 to Egyptian side Al Ahly in Morocco earlier this month. The group tightened their bond during a training camp in Spain leading up to the tournament and staying in a five-star hotel oceanside in Tangier.

“We have the mentality to enjoy this because we know if it’s not the final season, maybe we’re getting toward the end of this core playing together,” Joao Paulo said. “And we see what we’ve been doing over the years in trainings and games and those key moments. We want to (regain) that success together because this organization is about the team so why not get more trophies?”

Joao Paulo returning from a season-ending ACL injury last year has boosted the optimism. But Ruidiaz is questionable to open the season due to hamstring tightness, while midfielder Obed Vargas has a quad injury and is out.

Heber replaced veteran forward Will Bruin and, although a different style than Ruidiaz, can complement forward Jordan Morris in finishing in the final third. Heber played the past four seasons with New York City FC, totaling 11 goals through all competitions last season. Ruidiaz had 12 for the Sounders, including a brace in the decisive CCL final.

Another change to rid last season’s rut is how Lodeiro is used in the middle. Joao Paulo will utilize his skill set in sharp passing and unique field vision when he’s on-ball to find Lodeiro to transition into scoring movements on the left side. Cristian and Alex Roldan will push and pull on the right.

“We have to have a strong performance to open the season up,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. The Sounders have a soft opening this week being the only two-match week until May. “The Al Ahly game, there were certain moments where we played well. The end result wasn’t there … we have to score goals in order to get a result, so that’s one of our keys.”

For the veterans facing the end of their contracts, returning the Sounders to the postseason is the overriding must. Perhaps that and a deep run earns them another contract. Either way, they’re making the most of the season.