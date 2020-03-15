The Seattle Sounders FC announced Sunday that it has learned a member of its support staff has tested positive for the novel conoravirus.

That individual, who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, has been isolated, a news release from the team said. It also said no other cases within the team have been identified.

The Sounders said while the the staff member worked the club’s match March 7 against the Columbus Crew at CenturyLink field, the individual didn’t have access to the general public and didn’t become ill until four days after the match.

From the release:

Based upon current guidance from club medical staff, infectious disease specialists and public health authorities, this case does not present a risk to the public, the visiting team, or Sounders FC. The individual was not present for Sounders FC operations or soccer activities at any time between the match and the positive test, and the club has been advised that additional precautions are not required at this time. Sounders FC has been in consultation with numerous health authorities on this matter, including Public Health – Seattle & King County, Major League Soccer’s medical staff and the club’s own medical experts.

“Over this current weekend, we were informed of a confirmed case of COVID-19 that directly impacted our club,” Sounders FC GM and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in the release. “In a situation like this, our aim is to provide as much information as possible in order to properly inform the public. We remain in constant communication with a number of regional and national health authorities, and based on the information we collectively have at this time, there is not felt to be a risk to any fans that attended our March 7 match at CenturyLink Field. The individual that tested positive for COVID-19 did not have access to the public on matchday, and fortunately we have no other confirmed cases within the club at this time. Alongside public health authorities, we are actively monitoring this situation, and should new details emerge, we will continue proactively communicating with our community. These are trying times, and this is a good reminder for all of us to remain vigilant and to take care of one another. I’m also pleased to relay this impacted individual is recovering and is in good spirits.”

The Sounders, like all of Major League soccer has suspended the season for 30 days.

