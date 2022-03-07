History repeated itself in Utah last weekend.

The Sounders FC lost an MLS match to Real Salt Lake. Now full back Alex Roldan is hoping another adage is true for the club — the response.

Seattle hosts Liga MX side Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The two-legged series will open at Lumen Field and move to Estadio Leon in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato on March 17.

“I wouldn’t say moral is low or anything like that,” Roldan said following the 1-0 loss to RSL in snowy weather on Saturday. Seattle opened the MLS slate with a 1-0 loss to Nashville SC on Feb. 27.

“The first two (league) games haven’t been the best, we’ve been a little bit sloppy,” Roldan continued. “One of the benefits of being part of this club is that we’re notorious for bouncing back. We know how to show up when we need to.

“We expect to do that. Moving on to the next few games that come around, I’m sure that you’ll see better performances and hopefully get back to the winning ways that we’re used to.”

If it weren’t for the CCL matches, there likely wouldn’t be concern for the way the Sounders opened MLS play. It’s a 34-game schedule and the team is meshing youth with veterans around an added playmaker in midfielder Albert Rusnak during a congested schedule with no standard preseason matches.

Advertising

Two losses may not matter by September. But losses can toy with momentum during tournament play. Instead of the thrill of advancing on a 5-0 win against Honduran side F.C. Motagua, the Sounders are trying to forget getting stymied by RSL.

Seattle has history against Leon. The sides met for the Leagues Cup championship match in Las Vegas last year, Leon winning 3-2. Coincidentally, that match also followed a 1-0 loss at RSL.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris (ACL) and midfielder Nico Lodeiro (knee) didn’t play in Saturday’s game due to injuries. Both are expected to be in the lineup Tuesday along with striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) and forward Will Bruin (calf).

“They’ll be a different team like we’re a different team from last year,” Morris said. “But they’re a team that we feel we can beat. We’re going to have to go out there and show it. It’ll be an exciting match up.”

Leon advanced 3-0 on aggregate scoring. They are 2-0-1 in their past three league matches, including defeating Juarez 1-0 on Friday.