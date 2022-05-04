Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM
CONCACAF Champions League final Leg 2
7 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FS1, TUDN | Radio: 93.3 KJR, El Rey 1360 | Stream: FOX Sports app
Stefan Frei and Sounders know they have a ‘historic opportunity’ in CCL Final
This is what Stefan Frei wanted — a true final.
It did take late-game heroics in Mexico City last week for the Sounders FC to get here. Club captain Nico Lodeiro bagged a brace from the spot to turn a two-legged CONCACAF Champions League final series against Pumas UNAM into a one-off affair because of a 2-2 draw and away goals not counting as a tiebreaker in aggregate scoring.
Now, before an expected tournament-record 67,000 people Wednesday at Lumen Field, the sides will duel for their first CCL title. One game from being the region’s 2022 beacon club — a territory representing 41 member associations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean.
The level scoring between the Sounders and Pumas, a storied Liga MX club, could mean the penultimate competition is decided in goal. It’s a spotlight Frei has basked in since signing with the club in 2014. Barely an interview goes by without the 36-year-old keeper mentioning how this is a chance to make history, much in the way he was the keeper for Seattle’s first MLS Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup.
Analysis: After stunning CCL comeback, Sounders have a chance at history in Leg 2
Here’s what to expect for the decisive leg of the CCL final at Lumen Field on Wednesday:
More VAR
This is the first time CONCACAF has used VAR (Video Assisted Referee) in a final and Ismael Cornejo, with assistant Tatiana Guzman, were busy in the booth.
Three of the goals in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw were the result of VAR flagging infractions not spotted on the field. The biggest was in favor of the Sounders when midfielder Cristian Roldan was kicked by Pumas defender Efrain Velarde in the box in second-half stoppage time.
Roldan was fouled a game-high five times in the match and has sustained the most fouls in the tournament at 16 overall. Velarde’s foul was clear, but Roldan takes offense to spectators not seeing embellishing as part of the game.
Looking back at Sounders' stunning tie in first leg of CCL final
On a plush, rain-soaked grass field at Estadio Olimpico de Universitario, Nico Lodeiro executed what he does best. The Sounders captain nailed a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to equalize Pumas UNAM for a 2-2 draw in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final in Mexico City on Wednesday.
The series moves to Lumen Field on May 4 where more than 50,000 people are expected to attend to witness history. Neither Pumas nor Seattle has won a CCL title. But Pumas would be in a line of 13 consecutive CCL wins for Liga MX clubs. No MLS team has won this iteration of the regional tournament and the Sounders have yet to win an international trophy.
“It might take me until we’re halfway back home to really understand what happened in the game,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “It certainly was an interesting game.”
