PORTLAND — Soccer is best when united.

Among hated rivals on Friday, examples were everywhere around Providence Park between the Portland Timbers and Sounders FC.

It began with the players posing together for a pregame photo, holding a pennant with the phrase “Anti-fascist, Anti-Racist.” The statement was solidarity by the clubs to their supporters groups, who are protesting MLS’ policies regarding signage at its stadiums.

Then the Sounders, playing forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan on opposite wings for the first time this season, played a more unified game together, resulting in a 2-1 win. It’s Seattle’s first victory since July and secures the 2019 Cascadia Cup.

Morris was a catalyst to both Sounders goals. He sent in a cross from the left side that deflected off forward Raul Ruidiaz and was tapped into the goal by Roldan in the 22nd minute.

In the second half, Morris delivered a beautiful cross to Ruidiaz just outside the goalkeeper’s box that the latter simply pinged into the net in the 47th minute.

Portland midfielder Diego Valeri put the Timbers on the board via a free kick in the 54th minute. The play erupted the stadium in cheers, an audible contrast to the opening half.

Advertising

Tensions rose between the supporters groups and MLS at the July 21 version of the derby at CenturyLink Field when Sounders fans displayed an Iron Front banner and were told by the league it was political and therefore banned, resulting in a three-game suspension for the next offense.

The symbol — three arrows pointing Southwest — represents an anti-Nazi paramilitary organization founded in Germany in the 1930s. Historical websites vary on the specific meaning but it’s broadly accepted as anti-fascist.

MLS commissioner Don Garber reiterated his league’s stance and was in attendance at Providence Park on Friday for another wave of protests, this time before a nationally televised ESPN audience.

The Timbers Army didn’t display their traditional tifo (signage) and joined the Emerald City Supporters and Gorilla FC in an extended moment of silence to protest the perception of inconsistencies in MLS policies, including the Iron Front ban.

None of the supporters groups engaged in organized chants, songs, choreography, flag-waving or playing of instruments until 33 minutes showed on the game clock to commemorate 1933, the year the Iron Front was disbanded in Nazi Germany.

Once the silence was broken, Iron Front flags were spotted in each supporters groups sections and the Timbers Army opened their chants with an Italian song about being anti-fascist, according to members.

Advertising

“The Timbers Army, Emerald City Supporters, and Gorilla FC stand in solidarity against fascism, against racism, against hate, and against intolerance,” read a joint statement from the supporters groups.

The unity trickled into the night even though the match created some needed separation for Seattle (12-8-7) in Western Conference standings. The Sounders picked up three points with the win, moving it back to second place with 43 total.

Portland (11-11-4) remains in the running for the seventh and final playoff seed in the West.