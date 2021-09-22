Club Leon played its hand late in vying for its first international title.

But after three second-half substitutes entered the Leagues Cup final against the Sounders FC on Wednesday, La Fiera was able to score a flurry of goals to win 3-2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Leon was established in 1944 and is a five-time Mexico champion, the last being the 1991-92 season.

The Sounders also aimed to win their first international title. The Leagues Cup pits Mexico’s top-flight league against MLS. Seattle defeated Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna en route to Wednesday’s final.

Midfielder Cristian Roldan opened the scoring. He received a cross from Jimmy Medranda outside the keeper’s box and sliced a left-footed shot into goal in the 48th minute.

The strike was Roldan’s third of the season across all competitions. It’s also Medranda’s third assist of the season across all matches this season.

The score livened the indoor stadium with a bipartisan crowd of 24,824 in attendance.

Leon coach Ariel Holan made three substitutions in the 59th minute that completely changed the match. Ecuadorian national Angel Mena was able work the Sounders defense into a scramble to score in the 61st minute. Later, Mena drew a penalty from Seattle defender Shane O’Neill, the striker nailing the penalty kick in the 81st minute.

Teammate Emanuel Gigliotti closed Leon’s scoring with a shot off a rebound in the 85th minute.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer subbed Nico Benezet into the match in the 83rd minute and he scored in second-half stoppage time.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz looked to have the equalizer but missed and time expired.

Play was stopped late in the second-half due to a section of the crowd chanting a homophobic slur in Spanish. The stadium was warned if it happened again — typically on goal kicks — the match would be suspended and the teams would be taken to their locker rooms. Mexico’s national team has been penalized by FIFA multiple times due to its supporters making the chant.

The Sounders opened the match aggressive and outshot Club Leon 4-2 in the opening half. Seattle also was booked for three yellow cards before the 30-minute mark. Xavier Arreaga (10th minute), Joao Paulo (15th minute) and Ruidiaz (27th minute) all had to play with caution after being called for bad fouls.

Although the Sounders created multiple chances early, it was Club Leon that should’ve entered halftime with a goal. Mena lined up for a corner kick in stoppage time and sent a nice cross to winger Jean Meneses.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei was off his line and forward Fredy Montero played behind Meneses, leaving open space in front of the goal. But Meneses’ header bounced inches wide of the post.

Wednesday’s match was a final, so naturally Schmetzer started his top players. A tweak was at wingback, where Medranda replaced Brad Smith on the left side. The latter helped Seattle win its 2019 MLS Cup title, but his performance has faltered lately, and Smith must monitor a nagging hamstring injury.

The Australian was beat on the winning goal in the 1-0 loss at Real Salt Lake last week. Smith played 63 minutes against RSL. He subbed into Wednesday’s match for Medranda in the 68th minute.

Leagues Cup is in its third season, but the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in 2023, the single-elimination event will feature all clubs from MLS and Liga MX in a monthlong tournament. The prize money will increase with each round and the top three finishers will qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.

Mexican side Cruz Azul defeated Tigres before 20,132 fans at Sam Boyd Stadium in Vegas for the inaugural Leagues Cup title in 2019.

The Sounders return to MLS play with a road match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. SKC leads the Sounders by a point in the Western Conference standings.