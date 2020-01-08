The Sounders have re-signed dependable veteran midfielder Harry Shipp, the team announced Wednesday.

Shipp was reliable as Seattle waded through injuries and international call-ups last season. He didn’t see the field in the Sounders’ run to the 2019 MLS Cup win but scored five goals — including a game-winner against Atlanta United FC — in the regular season.

Shipp’s five goals were his second-highest total since entering MLS in 2014. Shipp also logged 1,382 minutes in 25 games for the Sounders last year, his most since joining the club in 2017. The Sounders did not disclose the terms of Shipp’s new contract.

“Harry has been an important member of our team the last few years and we are happy to bring him back for 2020,” said Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey in a news release. “He provides steady, consistent play and is a good veteran presence in our locker room.”

Shipp, 28, was acquired via trade with the Montreal Impact. He’s started 41 of his 62 regular-season matches and totaled 10 goals and seven assists for Seattle. The Notre Dame alum has also played for the Chicago Fire and was a finalist for the league’s 2014 Rookie of the Year honor.

While Shipp retains locker room stability and provides versatility in the midfield, the Sounders have yet to address their depleted back line. The club has one true center back in Xavier Arreaga. Veteran back Roman Torres will suit up for expansion club Inter Miami this season while Sounders negotiations with center back Kim Kee-hee are ongoing.

Advertising

MLS will hold two rounds of its SuperDraft on Thursday, when 141 players from U.S. colleges are eligible to be selected. The event begins at 9:30 a.m., and Seattle holds two second-round picks (35th and 52nd overall).

Sounders players are due to report back to the club this week with training camp officially opening Tuesday at their Starfire Sports facility in Tukwila. Fans will be able to view some sessions; the dates and times have yet to be released.

The Sounders will also train in California before closed-door scrimmages against Club Atletico Penarol (Uruguay) on Jan. 22 and Sacramento Republic FC on Feb. 5 in Seattle.

The Rave Green will then move camp to Mexico City as part of the lead-up to its 2020 schedule, opening with a CONCACAF Champions League match against CD Olimpia on Feb. 20 in the Honduran club’s capital city, Tegucigalpa.

MLS play begins March 1, when Seattle will host the Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field.