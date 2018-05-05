The Sounders received a gift early on when a Crew midfielder was given a red card. But, playing without Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle was held scoreless for the fifth time in seven matches.

On a day their top playmaker chose to rest his sore foot for World Cup duty, the Sounders looked for vast stretches like a team incapable of making plays.

They’d received a gift early on in Saturday afternoon’s 0-0 draw when Columbus Crew midfielder Pedro Santos was sent off for kicking Alex Roldan in the face. But despite playing a man up the final 75 minutes of regulation and two more in stoppage time, a Sounders team missing talented Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro was once again incapable of putting the ball in the back of the net.

Lodeiro was a pregame scratch after days of negotiation with the Sounders over whether he’d play because of lingering issues with a right midfoot sprain that first sidelined him in mid-March. The Sounders have begun a stretch that will see them play three games in eight days and it’s not yet known whether Lodeiro will take part in any of them.

The third-year designated player is trying desperately to make the Uruguayan team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia and wants to be in top physical shape once a decision is made.

Meanwhile, his 1-4-2 team got booed by the announced crowd of 39,515 once the final whistle went. The Sounders were already without center back Roman Torres, who is also trying to shake off a hamstring injury so he can play for Panama in the World Cup.

Having now failed to score five times in their first seven games, about the last thing the Sounders needed was for Lodeiro to be a no-show as well.

The first half was a lifeless affair for the home side despite playing most of it up by a man after Santos kicked Alex Roldan in the chin. Referee Hilario Grajeda went to video review and gave Santos the 15th-minute red card for putting some extra effort into his follow through while trying to kick a ball he and Roldan were challenging for.

Columbus actually played better down a man than at full strength and should have come away with a couple of goals. Gyasi Zardes was sent in alone in the 18th-minute, but fired his shot wide from 10 yards out.

Moments earlier, Zardes had a crack at the net from the right side of the box but rifled the ball directly at goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Then, in the 36th minute, Zardes made a nifty flick to Milton Valenzuela, who fired over top of the net from point blank range.

The crowd wasn’t happy with the Sounders and let them know it by halftime. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer responded by pulling defender Chad Marshall – still nursing that neck injury from two weeks ago – and inserting speedy winger Handwalla Bwana in an attempt to give his squad some badly needed pace.

The move appeared to pay off early, as the Sounders began the second half a lot more up-tempo and created some dangerous opportunities. Unlike the first half, the Crew spent the final 45 minutes mostly back on their heels attempting to preserve a well-earned draw.

Clint Dempsey had Seattle’s best scoring chance of the match in the 71st minute when he was centered a perfect pass deep inside the box. But Dempsey’s shot attempt was deflected wide by goalkeeper Zach Steffen and the Sounders never again got that close to breaking the ice.

The Lodeiro situation is a delicate one for the club, given that his injury is a legitimate one even though there’s some internal front office debate as to whether he could be playing through it. Schmetzer has long preached a “next man up’’ mantra to his players, though that philosophy goes out the window if veterans can start resting themselves for World Cup duty while leaving teammates shorthanded.

But there’s also little to be gained for the Sounders long-term in forcing Lodeiro to play, especially if he’s at less than full health for the World Cup and gets left off the Uruguayan roster. The last thing they want is a repeat of last summer’s Joevin Jones situation, where the left back was unhappy in Seattle and tried baiting the team into releasing him a couple of times so he could prepare for his upcoming stint with SV Darmstadt in Germany.

