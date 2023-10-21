A refreshing feeling overtook the night air Saturday in Missouri.

St. Louis City SC barreled through their inaugural season to clinch the top playoff seed in the Western Conference weeks before MLS’ billed “Decision Day,” when most jockeying for postseason berths and positioning is settled. But few outside of expansion cities want it to be that easy for any newcomer.

Enter the Sounders.

Despite a turbulent season, the Sounders were able to again provide a lesson for St. Louis: You can’t simply waltz over one of the league’s modern-day powerhouses.

Seattle sliced through St. Louis’ defense for a pair of goals while veteran keeper Stefan Frei was impenetrable for a 2-0 win at CityPark.

“When we walked out on that field in the beginning, we could see what this stadium is capable of,” Frei said of the 22,423 coated in red with a few draped in Sounders green. “It can be difficult, and we did quite well to eliminate the crowd for the most part and guys played a fantastic match. It comes at the perfect time for us. It’s a clean result at a difficult place, and we’re taking all of the confidence that we can get.”

The Sounders (14-9-11) are the only team to defeat City twice this season, winning 3-0 in April at Lumen Field. St. Louis (17-12-5) has scored three or more goals at home nine times this season but was shut out in their finale — just the third time they couldn’t score at CityPark.

With the win and Los Angeles FC draw with Vancouver, the Sounders secured the second seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket. Seattle will host the opener of a best-of-three first-round series against seventh-seeded FC Dallas at Lumen. Game 3, if necessary, will also be played in Seattle.

The sides finished in a set of 1-1 draws during the regular season.

“It’s not easy to maintain success,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “For us to bounce back after not making the playoffs last year and now coming back and ending up in second position against LAFC, against LA Galaxy, against other teams that spend more money, against St. Louis, who had a tremendous year, against Vancouver, who’s a much improved team … this is hard. The players did it on their own.”

Frei set the tone in the fifth minute of the match with a save off a shot from a St. Louis free kick. His teammates were active in their attack, midfielder Cristian Roldan setting up the opening goal with a low cross to Albert Rusnak for a left-footed shot in the 23rd minute.

After two more valiant saves from Frei in the 29th and 34th minute, the Sounders carved up another scoring play. Reed Baker-Whiting played a give-and-go with Leo Chu on the left wing that Baker-Whiting capped with a shot near the end line that angled itself in at the far post. The attempt was ruled an own goal by St. Louis defender Tim Parker, whose sliding tackle deflected the ball into the net in the 38th minute.

“We’re finding our form again,” said Rusnak of the club ending the season unbeaten in their past nine matches. The Sounders only lost once in their seven matches to open their MLS campaign. “This was a test, and we treated it like a playoff game. These are the types of games, type of environments, road games where if you want to do something in the playoffs, you’ll have to come to places like this and win.”

Frei finished with five saves for his 14th clean sheet of the season. The stat earned him the Golden Glove as the MLS leader and broke his own single-season record of 13 set in 2017.

“I’m trying to showcase what I’m capable of,” said Frei, who’s in the final year of his contract with the Sounders. “I’m trying to make this as long of a season for us as possible, that we can collect hardware because that’s ultimately the only reason any of us are here. Then we’ll see about me personally where I’m wanted and where I’ll play next.”

Schmetzer was able to start one of his strongest lineups with everyone healthy on the roster. Nouhou, who recently returned from international duty, and Nico Lodeiro were the only mainstay starters who were available as substitutes.

Baker-Whiting started at left back in place of Nouhou while Rusnak started over Lodeiro. Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz recently returned from injury and was also on the bench, teammate Jordan Morris getting the nod to play up top.

Nouhou subbed on in the 59th minute for Baker-Whiting. The latter was teary-eyed and red-faced when he left the field. He appeared to suffer a hamstring injury and was evaluated on the field but able to walk unassisted to the Sounders bench.

“We’ll assess him [when] we come back to Seattle,” Schmetzer said.

