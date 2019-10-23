In an exciting defensive battle, it was Sounders FC’s enforcer who helped wrestle Wednesday’s playoff match loose for Seattle.

Gustav Svensson, known for his grit in the midfield, added finesse in the box to his lore with a score in the 64th minute against Real Salt Lake.

The play, a header from a corner-kick assist from Nico Lodeiro, helped propel Seattle to a 2-0 win at CenturyLink Field.

Lodeiro added a goal of his own in the 81st minute, ripping off his jersey and sprinting around the field in celebration. He was shown a yellow card for the celebration, but didn’t care.

The win sends second-seeded Seattle to the Western Conference finals for the third time in Lodeiro’s four seasons with the club.

Seattle will play Thursday’s winner of “El Trafico,” a derby between Los Angeles FC and the L.A. Galaxy. Top-seeded LAFC is winless against its rival since it joined MLS in 2018. If also unable to defeat the fifth-seeded Galaxy on Thursday, the Sounders would host the Western Conference finals Tuesday at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle applied its offensive pressure early with a shot from Lodeiro in the fifth minute. As the half progressed, it became a highlight reel for seasoned RSL keeper Nick Rimando. The native Californian, who said he’s retiring at the end of the season, had three saves that gutted the crowd at CenturyLink.

Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz had attempts in the box in the 14th and 43rd minute, Rimando slightly bobbling the last one to assure the save.

Sounders midfielder Joevin Jones whacked an attempt from outside the box that Rimando confidently handled in the 36th minute.

Seattle keeper Stefan Frei wasn’t tested as much to open the match despite RSL possessing the ball for 62.3% of the half. After giving up two goals off corner kicks in their postseason opener last week, Seattle cleanly defended two taken by Salt Lake. It also limited RSL to one shot on target, blocking another three.

The Sounders are 11-3-3 all-time against Real Salt Lake at home.

Both teams used the same lineup as in their playoff openers last week. RSL defeated Portland 2-1 to advance while Seattle ousted FC Dallas 4-3 in extra play.