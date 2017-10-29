Follow along with us as we bring you live coverage from BC Place as the Sounders begin their march toward defending the MLS Cup.

The Sounders will begin the road to defending their MLS title with a two-match set vs. the Whitecaps, starting Sunday evening in Vancouver.

Seattle will be without star forward Clint Dempsey, who will serve a one-game suspension for a red card in the team’s last match. They are also without Jordan Morris, who is still out with a hamstring injury.

The second-seeded Sounders enter Sunday’s tilt fresh off a first-round bye, while Vancouver comes in hot after a 5-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last week in the knockout round. Seattle is 1-1-1 this season against Vancouver, and 8-7-5 all-time vs. the Whitecaps.

