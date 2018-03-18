Clint Dempsey gets a rare start at striker in a makeshift attack for a Sounders squad ravaged by injury as they take on FC Dallas in only their second regular season match. The back-line, as expected, is laden with first teamers.

Lineups are out for Sunday’s clash between the Sounders and FC Dallas in Frisco, Tex. and as expected, it’s a strong back line being rolled out by the visitors but a makeshift attack due to injuries.

Chad Marshall returns from his eye injury and will line up alongside center back partner Roman Torres, with the Sounders preferring to keep Korean newcomer Kim Kee-hee in reserve for now. Kelvin Leerdam makes his first start of the season at right back while Nouhou is in at left back, a combination that will very likely be the rule going forward unless squad rotation becomes an issue.

Up top, you have Clint Dempsey in at striker in front of many of his hometown friends and family. Lamar Neagle played striker for much of last week’s Chivas game after Will Bruin’s injury so it isn’t a surprise to see the veteran beginning this contest on the bench. Magnus Wolff Eikrem moves into Dempsey’s spot in the attacking midfield, flanked by former Washington Huskies star Handwalla Bwana on left wing and Harry Shipp on the right.

This will be a big test for Dempsey, at his age, in both stamina and physicality. Expect to see Neagle come on sooner than normal in the second half if the team’s attack struggles yet again.

Also, expect to see wither Marshall or Torres pulled early for Kim if either experiences any physical hangover from the Chivas series. Marshall’s eye was swollen shut only a few days ago while Torres came out of Wednesday’s loss with a bit of a tight hamstring. Keeping an eye on that sore leg moving forward is a big reason why Kim was signed in the first place.

Speaking of Torres, he was one of four Sounders players called in to represent their countries during the upcoming FIFA break. Torres will play for Panama, while Roldan has been called up by the U.S. Men’s National Team, Svensson by Sweden and Jordy Delem by Martinique.

The break begins Monday and runs through March 27. The Sounders don’t play another game for nearly two weeks after this one, when they take on Montreal on March 31. But given the precarious state of the roster, losing any of the aforementioned players — especially Roldan and Svensson — due to travel difficulties or post-break fatigue would be a difficult blow to absorb.

SOUNDERS (0-1)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Nouhou

CB Roman Torres

CB Chad Marshall

RB Kelvin Leerdam

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Handwalla Bwana

MF Magnus Wolff Eikrem

MF Harry Shipp

FW Clint Dempsey