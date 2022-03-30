The Sounders match against FC Cincinnati originally slated for April 10 was moved to Sept. 27 at Lumen Field, the team announced Wednesday.

MLS approved the change because Seattle advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League tournament. The Cincinnati game would have been wedged in the middle of the two-legged CCL series against New York City FC.

Now the Sounders will host NYCFC at Lumen on April 6 in the semifinal opener. NYCFC, who are the reigning MLS Cup champs, will host the decisive leg at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on April 13.

Tickets purchased for the original Cincinnati date will be honored in September. The digital system was automatically updated. Seats are still available via SoundersFC.com/Tickets or by calling 877-657-4625.

The Sounders (1-2-1) return to MLS play Saturday with a road match against Minnesota United (2-0-2). The international window ends Wednesday, and Seattle should have first-choice starters in Jordan Morris (U.S.), Cristian Roldan (U.S.), Nouhou (Cameroon) and Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) available for selection.

“Everybody is talking about the New York City game, but we have a big one Saturday,” Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo said. “We have an experienced team, so we know we can’t fall into that trap to look at next week and forget about the next game. We need to be focused.”