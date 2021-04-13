The Sounders FC issued an apology to fans Tuesday after a day of selling tickets to the club’s opening five home matches “did not go as planned.”

Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington’s state health officials have given approval to the Sounders to host fans at Lumen Field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The layout is for 7,000 spectators to be socially distanced in the 60,000-seat stadium.

Seattle’s MLS season opener is Friday against the Minnesota United FC.

The Sounders opened sales Tuesday to season-ticket members first — of which there are more than 30,000. The club had designated slots for longtime season-ticket holders to newcomers, but early computer glitches and an errant email left many frustrated with the process.

“That launch did not go as planned and provided our Members with a user experience that fell far short of expectations,” the Sounders’ apology read, in part. “Our club apologizes and will do better moving forward. There are no excuses. Please know that we are working with the necessary parties to ensure that all of today’s issues are remedied. While we fell short of both your expectations and our own, our club-wide focus remains on welcoming fans back into Lumen Field as smoothly and safely as possible. We cannot wait to celebrate with you safely again soon, and we are working hard to regain your trust after today’s experience. Thank you for being a Sounder.”

Sales to the general public are slated to begin Wednesday morning, but based on Tuesday’s demand the club doesn’t anticipate having any seats available. MLS requires about 200 seats to be reserved for dignitaries. If those are not needed, the team would sell those to the general public this week.

More information is available via SoundersFC.com or by calling 877-MLS-GOAL.