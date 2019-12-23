The Sounders released their full preseason schedule Monday, including training camps in Southern California and Mexico City.

The Sounders have two closed-door preseason scrimmages scheduled starting with a Jan. 22 matchup with Uruguayan side Club Atlético Peñarol in Southern California and a Feb. 5 clash with USL side Sacramento Republic FC in Seattle.

The club’s first day of training is Jan. 14 at the club’s Starfire Sports practice facility in Tukwila. Fans are able to watch, but times are still to be determined.

After training at Starfire from Jan. 14-18, the Sounders head to training camp from Jan. 19-29 at California State University, Long Beach.

The club returns to Seattle for a brief stint before traveling to Mexico City on Feb. 6 for training camp at the Mexican Football Federation training facility.

The Sounders will train in Mexico City until traveling to Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to face CD Olimpia in the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup in the CONCACAF Champions League on Feb. 20.

The Sounders return to Seattle to prepare for the second leg at CenturyLink Field on Feb. 27.

The Sounders are also preparing for the MLS SuperDraft, with the first and second rounds Jan. 9, and the third and fourth rounds Jan. 13. The Sounders hold the 35th and 52nd overall picks in the second round and the 78th overall pick in the third round.