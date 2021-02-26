The Sounders FC open a five-match preseason against USL Championship side Tacoma Defiance on March 25, the club announced Friday.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the layout of the Rave Green’s prep for the 2021 MLS season.

Training at Starfire Sports in Tukwila starts Monday and will remain closed off — the same as the matches. In addition to the Defiance, the Sounders will play a training game against the Portland Timbers on March 30.

The Sounders will travel to Los Angeles for a weeklong trip April 6-11 that includes matches against the LA Galaxy II (April 7), and San Diego Loyal (April 11).

Seattle will conclude preseason training at Starfire. MLS will open its season April 17 but has not released the full schedule.

Players started reporting to their respective teams this week to undergo COVID and other medical testing.