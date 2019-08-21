Peter Tomozawa has been appointed Sounders president of business operations and the 12th member of the new ownership group alongside his wife, Donna LeDuc, the team announced Wednesday.

Tomozawa’s executive position mirrors the Sounders’ leadership format on the soccer side with Garth Lagerwey, the club’s general manager and president of soccer, both reporting to majority owner Adrian Hanauer.

The news comes on the heels of the club adding 11 families as new owners. Led by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara, hip-hop star Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, the new investors form Seattle Futbol Club LLC that partially bought out Hollywood producer Joe Roth’s stake in the team. The latter was a founding father in 2009 with Hanauer, Paul Allen and Drew Carey, operating primarily from California.

Tomozawa has more than 30 years of experience in the sports business world. He most recently served as vice president and executive director for partnerships and board relations for Los Angeles’ successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. He is a minority owner in the Vegas Golden Knights and has investments in ownership of the English Football League’s Swansea City and Barnsley.

The Sounders (11-8-7) travel to play rival Portland (11-10-4) at Providence Park on Friday. The matchup not only has MLS playoff implications but will also decide the Cascadia Cup winner. Seattle is 1-2-2 in its past five matches and fifth in MLS Western Conference standings with Portland in the seventh and final playoff spot.