Brian Schmetzer is officially staying home.

The two-time MLS Cup-winning coach has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Sounders, the club announced Monday.

“It is with great pride that I will be able to continue coaching a club with such a rich history, winning tradition and positive community influence,” Schmetzer said in a team statement. “I’d like to thank club ownership for this opportunity, as well as all of the current and former players, coaches and staff that have helped build something here I’m very proud of. Lastly, I’d like to thank the fans, who fuel everything we do inside of this club. Seattle is my home and I couldn’t be happier to be staying put.”

Schmetzer took over the job in July 2016 and has led the Sounders to the MLS Cup final in four of his five seasons, turning them into a perennial MLS powerhouse with a career regular-season record of 67-37-34.

“Brian Schmetzer and I have an almost 20-year history of working together. Although I never doubted Brian would be back in 2021 and beyond, I am grateful that he will continue to lead Sounders FC for years to come,” Sounders FC owner Adrian Hanauer said in the statement. “Brian cares deeply for our club and community, he has a deep understanding of our culture and traditions, and no one is better poised to build upon the organization’s recent success.”

Signing Schmetzer to a multiyear deal comes as a relief to an organization that has lost two pillars in the past week, with star winger Jordan Morris leaving on loan to Swansea City of the English Championship League and VP and sporting director Chris Henderson leaving to take on a similar role with Inter Miami CF.

This story will be updated.