Sounders original Fredy Montero will return for another season in Rave Green. The club’s all-time leading goal scorer across all competitions signed a one-year deal through 2023, the Sounders announced Wednesday.

“Fredy continues to prove he is a valuable player for our team, both on and off the field,” Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said in a news release. “On top of being a fan favorite, Fredy is a reliable goal-scorer, as demonstrated in his decorated career around the world. We welcome his skill, experience and veteran leadership in 2023.”

Montero bagged eight goals this season for a total of 76 overall in his six seasons in Seattle. The Colombian was originally signed in 2009 and helped the Sounders win three U.S. Open Cups before leaving in 2012 for stints in his native country, Portugal, China and with the Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps.

When Montero returned for the 2021 season, he was pegged for a supporting role but was essential in the rotation as the Sounders managed injuries to winger Jordan Morris and striker Raul Ruidiaz.

In place of Ruidiaz this season, Montero scored three goals during the team’s winning CONCACAF Champions League run.

“Over the years, Fredy has brought Sounders fans a lot of great memories, and we are very happy to have him back,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a news release. “He is a dynamic player with a noticeable presence whenever he is on the pitch. As a coach, you want players that can score goals, so I’m pleased to have this piece in our attack next season.”

Montero, who’s second among the club’s all-time assist leaders (51), stated in his return in 2021 his goal is to retire as a Sounder. The 35-year-old built a home with his wife and three children in Bellevue and the couple are part owners of a coffee shop in Ravenna.

The Sounders currently have 27 players under contract. The club will begin the 2023 season on Jan. 4 with training camp. The CCL win earned the Sounders a berth to the FIFA men’s Club World Cup tournament, which is expected to be the opening two weeks of February in Abu Dhabi, according to multiple reports.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino could make an announcement as part of the festivities concluding the men’s World Cup this week in Qatar. The final between France and Argentina is Sunday.