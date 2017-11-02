Sounders defensive midfielder Osvaldo Alonso will miss Thursday night's do-or-die clash with the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field, meaning Nicolas Lodeiro drops back out of an attacking role
As expected, the Sounders will be shifting some players around on Thursday night in the second leg of their Western Conference semifinal against the Vancouver Whitecaps. But one thing not expected is that defensive midfielder Osvaldo Alonso is not dressed for the match, meaning Nicolas Lodeiro drops back to cover his spot alongside Cristian Roldan.
The loss of Lodeiro up high means the Sounders are without two of their three regulars in the attacking midfield triangle. Clint Dempsey will return, but with Lodeiro pushed further back and Victor Rodriguez limited to a substitution role, things could get interesting. Remember, somebody will have to score to decide this series.
Gustav Svensson is available in the defensive midfield, but will again be used as a substitute like he was in the series opener. The Sounders got some strong offensive production out of Lodeiro the previous time he took over for Alonso, but obviously, in a do-or-die match, there’s little room for error.
Joevin Jones again moves up to left wing while Nouhou plays at left back. Harry Shipp flanks Dempsey to his right.
SOUNDERS
GK Stefan Frei
LB Nouhou
CB Roman Torres
CB Chad Marshall
RB Kelvin Leerdam
MF Cristian Roldan
MF Nicolas Lodeiro
MF Joevin Jones
FW Clint Dempsey
MF Harry Shipp
FW Will Bruin
