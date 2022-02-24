It’s buried now. When there’s a flurry of goals in a match, the first can get overlooked.

But the weight of a season was at the tip of Nico Lodeiro’s boot Thursday.

His Sounders needed a score. Needed a win. Needed to advance in a CONCACAF Champions League tournament most pegged the Sounders to win. Lodeiro needed assurance he’s fully recovered from two knee surgeries last season. The fans, bundled in coats and scarves to protect against the cold, needed a sign the early playoff exit at Lumen Field last season might have been a fluke.

Lodeiro returned the needed hopefulness with his — and the Sounders’ — first score of the season in the 33rd minute against F.C. Motagua. Then a Sounders roster that looks good on paper, materialized to smother the Honduran side with a 5-0 win before 28,932 people at Lumen.

The Sounders advance to play Liga MX powerhouse Club Leon in the CCL quarterfinals. The two-legged series will be played in March. An equally talented Sounders team was upset in their Round of 16 match in 2020 to CD Olimpia.

Leon defeated the Sounders 3-2 in the Leagues Cup championship match last year, which was played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Sounders retained 10 of the 13 players who featured in the match, including midfielder Cristian Roldan, who scored the game’s opening goal in the 48th minute.

Roldan provided the second score Thursday. A tap-in off an assist from Lodeiro in the 47th minute. The goal provided the needed cushion for Seattle, which needed an outright win in order to advance. Away goals are a tiebreaker, so if Motagua leveled the score for a draw, it would advance.

The Sounders made the feat insurmountable. Morris, who’s playing his first full season since tearing his ACL last February, added a strike in the 56th minute off a Roldan assist.

Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe was subbed on for Lodeiro in the 60th minute and scored in the 61st off a feed from Roldan. The latter was subbed off for winger Leo Chu in the 65th minute, the Brazilian finding the back of the net in the 73rd. Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak had the assist.

Motagua contested the earlier scorers, wanting fouls called or offside flags. As the goals mounted, the team looked disjointed.

The Sounders opened the match with fire. Nouhou raced down the left flank, Roldan had strong drives in the box while Lodeiro and Rusnak had nifty footwork. But it was Motagua with the dangerous attempt.

Forward Roberto Moreira’s header was an optical illusion from most angles as the attempt curved around to the back — outer — part of the net in the 16th minute. By the final whistle, the side had zero shots on goal.

The Sounders have advanced to the CCL quarterfinals in four of their previous six appearances. The club’s best showing was reaching the semifinals, losing to Liga MX side Santos Laguna 2-1 in aggregate scoring in April 2013.

Schmetzer made one change to his starting lineup. Nouhou returned to left back and Rowe was available off the bench. Joao Paulo, who was a late camp arrival due to obtaining his green card, was on the bench after missing the match in Honduras last week. He subbed on at halftime for striker Raul Ruidiaz.

Veteran forward Will Bruin (right calf), midfielder Jimmy Medranda (left hamstring), and midfielder Josh Atencio (right quad) were out due to injuries.

Motagua coach Diego Vazquez made four changes to his starting XI.

Colorado is the sole MLS team that dropped its Round of 16 series. New York City FC, CF Montreal, New England Revolution also advanced to the quarterfinals.

No MLS team has ever won the regional tournament.

The Sounders open league play Sunday against Nashville SC at Lumen.