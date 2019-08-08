The Sounders announced Thursday that they have acquired central midfielder Emanuel Cecchini via loan, and signed forward/midfielder Luis Silva.

The deals were finalized before the close of the FIFA secondary transfer window Wednesday night. Cecchini played for Malaga CF’s second tier in Spain. Silva most recently played for FC Honka’s first-tier club in Finland.

“As a coach, I’m always happy when we add quality players to the team,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a team statement. “Emanuel and Luis give us two more options to our squad, so I’m looking forward to bringing them in and seeing how they mesh with the group.”

Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) was used to acquire Cecchini. According to Spanish publication Malaga Hoy, the loan is through the 2020 MLS season, and the Sounders had to pay a $154,000 fee. Seattle will carry Cecchini’s full salary of approximately $1.4 million, and at the conclusion of the loan the Sounders have the option to buy half of the player’s rights.

Cecchini, 22, made three appearances, tallying 96 minutes, since joining Malaga CF in 2017. The Argentinean will occupy an international roster spot.

Silva, 30, was born in Los Angeles and most recently played in MLS for Real Salt Lake in 2018. He totaled 12 goals and three assists in two seasons with RSL. He’s won a U.S. Open Cup and championships in Mexico and Canada. His deal is approximately $342,000, according to the website transfermarkt.us.

Both additions are pending receipt of the players’ respective P-1 Visas and International Transfer Certificates.

“Emanuel gives us a good, versatile option in the midfield, while Luis provides us another option and some good depth in the attack,” Sounders general manager and president Garth Lagerwey said in the statement. “Combined with our other signings this season, we feel confident in our position to make a strong run as we approach the final third of the season and playoffs.”

Seattle (11-7-5) hosts the New England Revolution (9-9-6) on Saturday at CenturyLink Field. The Sounders have lost consecutive home matches, to Portland and Sporting Kansas City, and haven’t lost three home games in a row since 2016.